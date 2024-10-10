Novolex launches PFAS-free oil- and grease-resistant packaging for hot to-go food
Novolex’s Bagcraft brand is introducing new multilayered bags and rolls for takeout food packaging. The packaging enables hot sandwiches, bagels and other fare to be prepared, wrapped and frozen at one location, then thawed and reheated at the point of sale.
Designed for convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators, Power Prep is made with oil- and-grease-resistant paper, achieved without added PFAS. This paper is laminated to a liner with a honeycomb structure to create an insulated layer.
Power Prep’s lamination offers anti-curling capabilities to enable flat sheeting, which saves time because foods can be quickly wrapped and frozen at scale. Meanwhile, it allows for custom printing to showcase branding and promotional messaging.
Bagcraft highlights the packaging’s “superior” puncture-resistance compared to foil or a foil and paper structure, creating a more “practical alternative.”
“With an insulated, four-layer structure, Power Prep ensures ready-to-eat food stays as flavorful as the moment it was made — assuring fresh taste and top quality with every bite,” says Rick Brown, senior vice president for Sales at Novolex.”
“Power Prep redefines the grab-and-go experience, offering a truly innovative approach to making, freezing, distributing, selling and savoring sandwiches and other fare."
Power Prep bags and rolls join Power Prep wraps, which were introduced in 2023.
“Novolex developed the Power Prep line because convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators are increasingly using central kitchens to prepare grab-and-go food options,” details the brand.
“Power Prep packaging protects and maintains the quality of food, controlling moisture and heat in multiple temperature environments.”
Novolex will showcase the full line of Power Prep wrap, bags and rolls at the National Association of Convenience Stores show in Las Vegas this week.
Food-contact chemicals under scrutiny
A growing focus on safe and effective food packaging solutions has been heightening with more attention being paid to the prevalence of PFAS “forever chemicals.”
Innova Market Insights pegged “Breakthrough Barriers” a top trend for 2024, noting that the movement away from plastics and toward fiber-based solutions brought on the challenge of replicating grease and moisture protection and shelf life without using plastic.
A recent study identified over 3,600 chemicals used in food packaging or kitchen appliances in the human body, many of which pose potential health risks. The findings indicate that consumers are exposed to a quarter of all known food contact chemicals, raising concerns about their long-term effects on physical and mental well-being.
Over the summer, in a “landmark move” for the fast-food industry, McDonald’s largest independent franchisee Arcos Dorados Holdings began equipping its food packaging with a 100% biodegradable barrier compound made with Janus technology by J&J Green Paper. In addition to being fully biodegradable, the organic Janus compound is backyard compostable, repulpable and recyclable. This barrier compound offers a replacement for the current coating standard — petroleum-derived PE — marketed as a solution to single-use plastics and PFAS.