Eneos and Mitsubishi Chemical introduce plastic-to-oil recycling facility in Japan
Eneos Corporation (Eneos) and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) have completed the construction of their plastic-to-oil chemical recycling facility at MCC’s Ibaraki Plant in Japan. The new facility aims to take a step toward a carbon-neutral and circular society through the development of plastic recycling technologies.
The facility utilizes hydrothermal plastic recycling technology, which employs supercritical water to chemically break down waste plastic procured externally and convert it into oil. This technology is licensed from UK-based Mura Technology, a provider of plastic recycling solutions.
“Mitsubishi Chemical Group aims to be a ‘green specialty company’ committed to solving social problems and to delivering impressive results to customers with the power of materials,” says the company.
The recycled oil produced with the technology is used as feedstock at the two companies’ existing refinery and naphtha cracker. The resulting recycled oil is reprocessed into petroleum products, chemicals, and new plastics.
The facility also aims to obtain ISCC PLUS certification, an internationally recognized standard for sustainable products. Once certified, Eneos and MCC plan to offer various products made from the recycled oil.
Eneos and Mitsubishi Corporation partnered with Neste and Suntory to develop PET resin made with Neste RE, a feedstock made from bio-based raw materials.