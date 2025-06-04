Sidel launches automated labeling cobot with industry-leading 18-reel capacity
Sidel has introduced its new CoboReel beverage packaging solution, which combines labeling with cobotics and claims to offer three times the reel capacity of comparable machines on the market.
CoboReel integrates cobots to automate the reel loading process with what Sidel calls “unmatched 18-reel capacity” that ensures accuracy, optimizes efficiency, boosts productivity, and increases profitability.
The company says that CoboReel minimizes errors, delays, and misplacements that can lead to unexpected downtime while eliminating the need for manual label reel changes, further reducing disruption to operations.
“Our customers are looking for ways to work smarter, with fewer resources and in a more efficient and intelligent way,” says Antonio Mancino, product manager for labeling at Sidel.
“Thanks to our five decades of packaging expertise at Sidel, we are constantly developing easy-to-use solutions that reduce costs, speed up daily operations, and require minimal training. With CoboReel, automating reel uploading not only frees workers from repetitive tasks but also allows them to focus on value-added activities where their input is critical.”
The company also says that the CoboReel offers flexibility through mobility, as the standalone unit can be easily moved and deployed across different labeling modules. The cobot can be interchanged among labelers, which can give producers greater flexibility and boost equipment efficiently across plants.
Automation for ease and accuracy
Sidel explains that CoboReel can make production more efficient by automating the reel-loading task for labeling equipment. This removes the need for operator intervention or reel replacement throughout the whole duration of the shift.
The CoboReel is loaded at the beginning of the work shift. Sidel says that this “frees” workers from the repetitive task of manually loading the reels, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.
According to the company, CoboReel’s 18-reel autonomy is the highest reel capacity on the market, ensuring full coverage throughout the entire production cycle while handling different label types and designs without the need for manual changes.
This solution is further described as “intuitive and easy to use, with no maintenance requirements and minimal need for technical expertise, ensuring the lowest total cost of ownership.”
Using CoboReel does not require specialized skills or extensive onboarding, which Sidel says addresses frequent staff turnover.
Sidel adds that automation eliminates the risk of manual errors and prevents unplanned machine stops due to uploading delays or misplacements.
CoboReel can work independently from the production line, so the operators can continue working on CoboReel to load reels for the next cycle, even if the line is temporarily stopped. Sidel says that this will reduce inefficiencies and increase profitability.
Energy efficiency
Sidel says that CoboReel is compact and flexible, with embedded traceability, meaning it is able to manage different label types and designs autonomously. The cobot offers low energy consumption (<0.5 kWh), which can help manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint.
“With an unmatched reel autonomy of up to 18 reels, Sidel’s CoboREEL sets a new standard in the industry,” says Mancino.
“As the beverage market grows, Sidel will continue to innovate and offer new packaging technologies and solutions that guarantee accuracy, optimize efficiency, boost productivity, and increase profitability for our customers.”
Last month, Sidel unveiled its EvoFill Can Compact filling solution for producers operating in the low-to-medium speed segment, producing up to 40,000 cans per hour.