Portugal sets regional “milestone” with national DRS rollout in 2026
Portugal has announced plans to establish a national DRS for single-use beverage packaging in 2026. Non-profit association SDR Portugal was selected as the scheme administrator, and Sensoneo was selected as the IT provider.
While non-profit association SDR Portugal serves as the scheme administrator, smart waste management solution provider Sensoneo will deliver the required IT solutions.
The announcement makes Portugal the first country in mainland Southern Europe to launch a national DRS scheme.
Pedro Lago, IT Business Development director at SDR Portugal, says: “The first milestones achieved in this project have shown that we are on the right track for a smooth, yet rigorous and demanding, implementation. We still have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am confident that, thanks to strategic partners like Sensoneo, Portugal will have a well-functioning, trustworthy, and advanced DRS.”
Martin Basila, CEO of Sensoneo, adds: “We are proud to support another DRS with our IT expertise, especially in a region that is implementing such a system for the first time.”
“Our extensive experience from previous projects, particularly in Malta’s Horeca sector, will enable us to create a highly efficient and innovative solution for Portugal. By leveraging our technology, we are confident that Portugal’s DRS will achieve outstanding results and serve as a model for other Southern European nations.”
The IT provider expects the introduction of a DRS to be “an influential model” for larger neighboring nations Spain, France, and Italy.
IT solutions for DRS
Sensoneo’s IT system will power the entire DRS infrastructure, including all operational aspects, such as the critical reverse logistics component known as the take-back system. The aim is to ensure efficient tracking, collection processes, and warehouse and transport management.
Sensoneo’s digital ecosystem for the Portuguese DRS promises to offer multiple mobile applications to enhance engagement and efficiency across stakeholders. Significantly, the company says this DRS will stand out through the integration of the Horeca sector.
Malta was the first Southern European country to adopt a DRS, also utilizing Sensoneo’s IT solutions. The company says it will leverage its experience from Malta, where Horeca’s participation “significantly contributed to the system’s efficiency.”
The IT provider further states that it will optimize the process to ensure high collection rates across all participating venues.
DRS developments
Portugal’s national DRS could operate 7,000–10,000 collection points, suggests data estimated from countries with similar-sized markets that have already established DRS, says Sensoneo.
In Sweden, where DRS for beverage bottles is already in place, the operator Returpack recently increased the deposit fee to encourage more consumers to participate.
In the UK, a DRS regulation was passed last month, and the scheme is expected to be rolled out by October 2027.
NGOs recently called on Bulgarian policymakers to speed up the implementation of a national DRS scheme to improve the transparency and reliability of data concerning the lifecycle of bottles and cans.