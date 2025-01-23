New European F&B pack alliance to boost carton circularity and slash food waste
The Food and Beverage Alliance (FBCA) is a new unified platform aiming to promote beverage cartons as “essential, renewable and circular” packaging solutions. The FBCA merges The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment and Extr:Act, two European beverage packaging associations.
Annick Carpentier, executive director of Global Advocacy at the FBCA, tells Packaging Insights about the aims and challenges for the FBCA.
“Our platform provides the F&B carton value chain a common trusted voice, globally and locally, leading policy representation and stakeholder engagement to improve understanding of how F&B cartons contribute to circular economies,” says Carpentier.
FBCA board members include representatives of TetraPak, Stora Enso, Elopak, Billerus and SIG. Hoping to expand beyond Europe, the FBCA aims to unite manufacturers and recognize the necessity of cartons in the F&B industry.
Carpentier says: “We advocate for public policy that recognizes the essential role of F&B cartons, stimulates just transitions toward low carbon circular economies and provides fair, competitive landscapes for the industry.”
“We share science-based facts and figures demonstrating cartons’ environmental performance and sustainability benefits, collecting and consolidating aggregated industry data, information and research for policy advocacy, communication and benchmarking purposes.”
Renewable and circular cartons
FBCA aims to enhance food security, reduce waste and advance low-carbon circular emissions. Cartons are essential for extending the shelf life of perishable F&B, which is important for companies and consumers wanting to reduce beverage waste.
“Our members are committed to continuing their journey toward fully renewable and circular cartons. The FBCA will support its members in ensuring that the regulatory framework, both in Europe and the rest of the world, provides the supporting landscape to do so, but also through action towards more collection and recycling of beverage cartons,” says Carpentier.
The FBCA sets out to combine knowledge, expertise and leadership to create a robust regulation framework for carton F&B packaging, ensuring the long-term viability of the F&B carton sector.
Carpentier concludes: “The challenges we face call for an integrated and collaborative approach. We look forward to working with global partners to drive a circular bioeconomy and maximize functionality and efficiency along the life cycle.”