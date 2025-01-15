Fibre Packaging Europe: Harmonizing EU legislation for fair competition and increased recycling
Fibre Packaging Europe (FPE), a coalition of seven trade associations from Europe’s forestry, pulp, paper, board and carton production and recycling industries, talks to us about what makes fiber-based materials “renewable, circular and sustainable”. The organization demands these products’ qualities to be recognized under a common EU law.
“We need to make sure that fiber-based packaging is recognized as a renewable and recyclable alternative to fossil-based materials. Inconsistent implementation and interpretation of laws, along with varying standards among EU member states, create an uneven playing field for companies,” a FPE spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“Fiber-based packaging is the most circular (and most recycled) packaging. It protects goods, enables trade and ensures that food gets on our tables with the smallest impact on emissions and material use. Legislation already recognizes this but should further ensure a level playing field with other materials.”
The FPE members include The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE), Confederation of European Paper Industries (Cepi), CEPI Eurokraft, the European Carton Makers Associations (ECMA), The European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA), The European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers (FEFCO) and Pro Carton.
Legislative harmonization
The FPE argues that ensuring common legislation across Europe would offer an industry boost.
“To address harmonization, the priority should be ensuring consistent implementation of norms across member states and fostering true market fairness. FPE then calls for harmonized EU policy objectives, aligned national regulations and consistent enforcement,” the coalition spokesperson says.
“FPE supports a harmonized legislation on food-contact packaging so that fiber-based packaging can have the same access ease to the market without having to demonstrate compliance with a myriad of national regulations.”
The spokesperson says that there are “excessive” regulatory burdens within the block that stifle innovation and investment, as well as a lack of legislative flexibility. “A more flexible regulatory structure is essential, one that channels public and private investments toward groundbreaking solutions.”
“To further improve our circularity and deliver even more outstanding recycling results, we call for harmonized waste collection systems and mandatory collection targets across the EU. This will trigger even more recycling and boost the use of recycled content.”
FPE demands decision-makers to refrain from “pushing “packaging solutions that would inevitably promote the use of finite virgin fossil materials. “For example, overly ambitious packaging reuse targets could simply trigger the uptake of plastic packaging that has largely failed to meet circularity targets and have a myriad of environmental externalities.”
“Finally, improving infrastructures for sorting and recycling at the EU level is crucial to ensuring no member state falls behind.”
“Fiber-based packaging is highly recyclable. Enhanced recycling capacity would not only support sustainability but also reinforce the sector’s contribution to a circular economy.”
Ensuring fair competition
Member states and EU policymakers can do more to ensure market fairness for EU-made fiber packaging suppliers.
“Decision makers should explore, alongside the industry, the numerous solutions that fibers can offer. Fiber-based packaging is a key bio-based product. It is essential to limit the dissemination of non-scientific studies that do not adhere to ISO standards, as these can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” the spokesperson explains.
“Legislative proposals must ensure that any packaging placed on the EU market is ‘fit for purpose,’ environmentally friendly and prevents unnecessary waste, which is the ultimate objective of policymakers.”
Another crucial priority, according to the FPE, is ensuring rigorous checks on products imported from non-EU countries to safeguard consumer safety.
“Stricter controls on false green claims are necessary to prevent materials that are not genuinely recyclable or renewable from being marketed as sustainable. This is especially important to ensure transparency toward consumers.”
“Reuse measures may complement rather than replace recycling processes. EU policies place a strong emphasis on the role of packaging in the circular economy and its design to be recycled and reused. This approach considers packaging from a waste management perspective and does not consider packaging functionality, sustainability and overall performance.”
Discussing the issue of public procurement, the spokesperson calls on the relevant authorities to acknowledge the benefit of fiber-based products by embedding fiber-based criteria into procurement processes and ensuring that renewable materials are prioritized.
“It is possible to drive demand for circular bioeconomy and promote bio-based content. The corrugated packaging sector, with its high recycling rates, can play a leading role in showcasing how circular value chains can be embedded into public procurement policies.”
Consumer education
The FPE says that there are ongoing efforts to educate consumers about the benefits of fiber-based packaging.
“Consumers seem keen on fiber-based packaging and recognize its benefits. We believe that education should be based on the dissemination of robust and science-based notions: fiber-based packaging is safe, meticulously manufactured to ensure the highest health and safety standards,” says the coalition spokesperson.
“Some FPE members developed the school’s education programs, aiming to teach school children about trees, paper, cartons, recycling and circularity. For example, the children are assisted with planting a tree sapling inside a carton, which they then plant in the ground.”
FPE members are also sharing information on the environmental benefits of bio-based products, emphasizing their role in reducing waste, conserving resources and supporting a circular economy.
“Through campaigns and social media, FPE members promote data-driven content and inform consumers and businesses on the benefits of fiber-based packaging while providing practical, actionable steps for individuals to support recycling efforts. Some FPE members are currently focusing on defining labeling requirements.”
What lies ahead
The FPE outlines decarbonization and the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) as the key challenges and opportunities that the sector will face this year.
The spokesperson argues that decarbonizing will make the sector more competitive. “The biggest challenge for fiber-based packaging is about seizing opportunities, starting with the opportunity to decarbonize. If dragged by science and informed choices, our industry can keep enabling decarbonization and favor the phasing out of fossils.”
This requires collaboration across the value chain and significant decarbonization efforts around three pillars:
- Improving material efficiency and circularity.
- Enhancing energy efficiency and decarbonizing energy supply.
- Engaging suppliers to reduce emissions.
“One of the key upcoming challenges is the implementation of the PPWR. We advocate for proper implementation that respects the political intent of the negotiators,” the spokesperson adds.
“We also endorse the approach adopted in the PPWR, which establishes clear thresholds to distinguish plastic packaging from non-plastic materials, such as composite or monomaterial packaging like paper.”
“Another big challenge for our industry is the development of secondary legislation for PPWR and the necessity of an active role of stakeholders.”