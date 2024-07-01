European steel packaging sector breaks “record” recycling rate
01 Jul 2024 --- Steel for Packaging Europe, formerly the Association of European Producers of Steel for Packaging, has reportedly broken a “record” recycling rate for steel packaging, following moves to harmonize calculating packaging recycling rates within the EU.
Independently verified figures published by the European trade body confirm that 80.5% of steel packaging placed on the market was “really recycled” in 2022.
The figures follow the announcement in December 2023 that steel packaging had met its EU recycling rate target for 2025, four years ahead of schedule.
The achievement represents a 2% increase on the 2021 recycling rate and confirms steel packaging remains the most widely recycled sales packaging material in Europe, claims Steel for Packaging Europe.
“I am particularly pleased that the new PPWR includes the establishment of design for recycling criteria, applicable to all packaging, and the introduction of a performance grading system with clear criteria,” says Steve Claus, secretary general of Steel for Packaging Europe.
“The three grades of defined recyclability percentages — A, B, C (95%, 80%, 70%) — to comply with by 2030 and two — A and B (95% and 80%) — by 2038, will ultimately drive any material that is less than 80% recyclable from the market.”
“Steel packaging, with all formats graded A or B, demonstrates a superior performance compared to other materials such as plastics and laminated cartons,” he adds.
As the PPWR implementation and secondary legislation take center stage in the coming months, Steel for Packaging Europe urges all EU institutions to maintain “high levels of ambition to collectively build a greener, more circular future in Europe.”
Contrasting the collective progress in EU recycling, Germany industry recently disclosed that recycled aluminum production fell significantly in the first quarter of the year. From January to March, 685,000 metric tons of recycled aluminum were produced in Germany (-7%).