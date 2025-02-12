Vetropack enhances glass bottle traceability with data matrix codes
Glass packaging manufacturer Vetropack is enhancing traceability by marking its reusable bottles with data matrix codes. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve quality control and product tracking within the glass packaging industry, which aids in localizing recalls, saving resources and energy.
Each data matrix code is placed as a 7.5 by 7.5 mm square on the thermally hardened, lightweight bottles. The code is composed of numerous small marks representing 16 characters. These codes contain information about each bottle, including the time and location of production and the individual cavity of the glass-forming machine used.
The laser marking and reading software underpinning the data matrix code system was developed by Bucher Emhart Glass, a supplier of technologies for manufacturing and inspection of glass containers.
Dinushika Gunasekera, head of smart factory innovations at Vetropack Austria, says the matrix code is “a huge plus in terms of transparency for our customers” and plays a “crucial role in precise quality control and recall management.”
“Previously, if an error occurred on one of our machines that could impact the quality of the bottles, we would have had to err on the side of caution and discard or recall a large batch of bottles produced on the machine in question. We had no way of distinguishing the bottles produced after the error occurred from the unaffected ones. The data matrix codes, however, allow us to identify the bottles produced within the time frame.”
Advancing inspection and marking
The codes also contain inspection data of bottles, including quality checks conducted before and after the thermal hardening process.
“At first, we attempted to implement a laser marking solution at the cold end of production. But, marking the bottles at this temperature resulted in low-quality codes and negatively impacted the structural integrity of the glass. So, we had to go back to the drawing board and use a different method,” says Gunasekera.
“The ideal positioning actually proved to be at the hot end. The laser marks the glass at 500°C, and it is integrated with the forming machine to obtain production data. At this high temperature, the glass is still malleable, and the structure remains intact. The resulting data matrix code is also of a much higher quality and legibility.”
For Vetropack, the data matrix technology enables a more analytical and data-driven approach to monitoring and improving its lightweight, reusable bottles. By gathering information on how bottles respond to various pressures and temperatures, the company can further refine its production processes and enhance bottle durability.
“We currently place the data matrix codes on the body of the bottle near the bottom. This does not interfere with monitoring filling levels, for example, as placing them on the necks of the bottles might. However, the current placement can sometimes also cause problems as some body labels are so low or large that they can cover the codes. Finding the perfect position is an ongoing development,” Gunasekera concludes.