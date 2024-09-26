FachPack 2024 live: ProAmpac highlights moisture-protecting technology and fiber-based products
26 Sep 2024 --- At FachPack 2024, ProAmpac is presenting its latest innovation, the ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect (MP-1000) platform.
On the show floor, Packaging Insights speaks with Lynsey Maddison, the company’s senior product development manager, to discuss more about this new technology and the growing fiber-based packaging trend.
“We’ve launched the MP-1000 as our Moisture Protect range. This has been developed with Aptar technologies and is designed to replace those little sachets or crystals you get in products that need to be controlled by humidity,” she explains.
By removing traditional desiccant packets, the new solution promises to enhance the preservation and shelf life of products in healthcare and food industries, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics and hygroscopic powdery food products.
Innovation for moisture control
With its adsorbing capacity, the technology lowers the moisture level in the packaging headspace, which reduces product waste and simplifies packaging design.
The technology has also been developed to match the efficacy of traditional desiccants, providing the same shelf life benefits. However, it eliminates the need for extra packaging elements, improving safety and convenience for consumers.
“It removes the risk of anyone, for example, a child, getting hold of desiccant packets and ingesting them, which we really don’t want that happening. This increases the child safety factor for some of these packages.”
According to Maddison, many of the products are non-food contact, but the technology also carries US FDA food contact approval for some applications as well as European approvals.
The product features customizable capacity, optimized for specific storage and product requirements and is designed with seal characteristics, performing efficiently on existing filling equipment. It also improves product quality and texture by preventing clumping.
Sustainability at the forefront
Maddison also spotlights the company’s progress in fiber-based packaging.
“We offer a range of fiber-based products, replacing traditional plastic packaging with materials that consumers recognize as coming from more natural, non-fossil sources, meaning they are not coming from an oil source.”
“It brings the consumer a choice as to whether they want to go with a standard, more recyclable plastic, or whether they want a more natural form of packaging.”
ProAmpac’s range includes fiber-based options for the food industry, from sandwich wedges to packaging for frozen peas or chips, as well as tray replacements compatible with thermoform machines.
Last month, the company launched its fiber-based ProActive Recyclable RP-1050 product line in North America. The solution provides brands with a recyclable alternative to traditional plastic film commonly used for overwraps.
The push toward fiberization reflects growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Maddison emphasizes ProAmpac’s materials sourcing from sustainable, Forest Stewardship Council certified forests.
“As with every industrial process, the repulping of paper requires energy, which, in many cases, still comes from fossil sources. However, moving forward, we hope to shift toward more sustainable energy sources,” she notes.
By Sichong Wang, with Natalie Schwertheim reporting live from FachPack 2024