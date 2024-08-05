FachPack 2024: MBM Innovations prepares vacuum packaging launch
05 Aug 2024 --- MBM Innovations is set to launch a new vacuum packaging innovation branded VSM Bulky at FachPack 2024 in Nuremberg from September 24–26.
The machine’s special feature is that the atmospheric vacuum system provides a “structurally gentle yet high-quality vacuum and offers far-reaching advantages in terms of product quality, vacuum safety, handling and resource efficiency,” according to the company.
Air is evacuated directly from the bag using special suction nozzles. The entire evacuation process takes place under normal atmospheric pressure without a vacuum chamber. The extra-wide vacuum station with impulse sealing on both sides ensures reliable, crease-free sealing even with large formats and moist bags.
According to the company, this technology is unique. At booth 432 in hall 2 at the packaging trade show, the company will provide detailed information about its portfolio of fully and semi-automatic VSM packaging machines and customized packaging solutions.
On the second day of the trade fair, the new Bulky will also be presented to the press in detail in action.
Packaging applications
The VSM Bulky is applicable for F&B, cannabis, pet food, electrical products and pharmaceutical items. Its hygienic design provides a resilient component in the production process.
The machine also provides various products efficiently, safely and sustainably in vacuum or modified atmosphere packaging directly into transport boxes, E2 crates, drums or cartons.
Typical areas of application include transport and maturing packaging for meat and sausage products, ham, fish seafood and cheese for bulk consumers and the catering trade, pouch packaging for natural casings in brine or loose packs such as soya granules, animal feed, nuts or dried fruit.
However, the compact Bulky is also a “first-class” choice for tamper-proof transport packaging of highly sensitive products such as medical marijuana and other pharmaceutical products, as well as for secure packaging of large containers such as bulk goods, electrical components, transformers or batteries.
Due to its space-saving, slim design, this versatile model can be used in almost any working environment and can be easily moved to wherever it is needed.