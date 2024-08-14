FachPack 2024: Syntegon to showcase latest machinery and packaging innovations
14 Aug 2024 --- Syntegon will present solutions that allow food manufacturers to transition to sustainable packaging processes at the upcoming FachPack trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, September 24–26.
Visitors to booth 1-257 in Hall 1 can experience various solutions for future-proof processing of environmentally friendly packaging materials: the VFFS SVX Agile produces pouches made from monomaterial, the Kliklok ACE carton erector forms glueless carton trays for cookies and a horizontal line packs bars in paper.
“With the EU’s Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) taking effect in 2030, sustainable packaging will no longer be just an image decision, but a legal requirement,” says Torsten Sauer, sustainability director at Syntegon.
“That is why we support manufacturers both in terms of machines and service offerings with our innovative technologies and integrated packaging systems. Our goal is to help them prepare for these new market conditions so that they can make a seamless transition to sustainable, PPWR-compliant packaging.”
One of these future-proof solutions is the SVX Agile vertical packaging machine. Due to a patent-pending cross-seal drive, the machine is said to achieve industry-leading output rates.
Depending on pouch size and film specifications, the SVX Agile produces up to 300 pouches per minute. At the booth, the SVX Agile creates pouches from fully recyclable monomaterial, allowing manufacturers to save resources during production without sacrificing performance.
Glue-free packs
Environmentally friendly materials also play a key role in the other exhibits at the booth. A packaging line for bars, consisting of a Pack 403 horizontal flow wrapper and an infeed module, is equipped with the paper-ON-form forming shoulder.
This forming shoulder is available for new machines and as a retrofit kit for existing Pack 403 flow-wrappers. Brand owners can switch from plastic film to paper without sacrificing performance. In addition, the paper-ON-form forming shoulder can easily process paper from various manufacturers.
The Kliklok ACE carton erector also supports brand owners in conserving resources: depending on the material and tray design, the compact machine forms up to 100 carton trays for cookies per minute using the lock-style method.
This method produces glue-free cartons while allowing manufacturers to minimize energy, maintenance and material costs and improve the recyclability of their packaging.
Packaging transition
The key to sustainable packaging solutions lies in efficient material testing and consulting services, says Syntegon.
The company addresses customer requirements and supports them during their transition to environmentally friendly and PPWR-compliant packaging. Experts perform comprehensive analyses and material tests in in-house laboratories to define suitable packaging materials, subsequently testing them on the production machine under real-life conditions.
The cloud-based software solution Synexio, available with the Service Agreements, supports manufacturers in optimizing their systems’ process parameters. The Uptime package comes with a “sustainability monitoring” feature that provides data on power consumption, waste production and helps manufacturers to reduce their ecological footprint.
“We continuously develop our system solutions so that we can help companies to make their packaging processes more environmentally friendly,” says Sauer.
“We are currently working on a new paper-ON-form retrofit kit for paper multipacks and will be presenting samples of this new format to visitors to show where sustainable packaging is heading next.”