DS Smith equips home appliance company with updated coffee machine packaging
14 Aug 2024 --- DS Smith has partnered with home appliance company Versuni to develop an innovative packaging solution for the Philips Baristina coffee machine.
The packaging is crafted from recycled and recyclable materials, with no plastic bags included. To protect the product, the packaging incorporates corrugated buffers treated with an anti-scratch coating.
“We are proud of the sustainable fiber-based packaging solution. Consumer trends and expectations are fast moving and in keeping with desires for sustainable packaging, we designed this product solution with an objective to create a high-end visual impact for the shelf and online,” says Thoran Ottens, divisional key account manager for electronics at DS Smith.
“We also always follow our company-wide purpose to redefine packaging for a changing world and work closely with our customers to help them in their transition toward a circular economy.”
The packaging, a collaborative effort between DS Smith and Versuni’s Experience Design teams, has been created to enhance the consumer’s unboxing experience. The coffee machine can be spotted easily, as it is displayed at the center of the packaging. The packaging also features bold and “visually striking” artwork, making it easily identifiable on retail shelves and online.
DS Smith adopted its industry-first Circular Design Metrics tool to measure the overall performance and environmental impacts of the packaging solution for Versuni’s Philips Baristina coffee machine.
The tool allows DS Smith designers to assess a packaging design based on eight key performance indicators, including recyclability, renewable content and supply chain efficiency. These factors help identify how sustainable the design is and highlight areas that may need improvement.
Earlier this summer, DS Smith introduced its hybrid workshop aimed at helping businesses in FMCG, e-commerce and other sectors innovate and enhance packaging sustainability. These interactive sessions combine creativity, strategic insights and technology to streamline the design process, reducing the time and cost needed to meet brands’ circularity goals.