Eastman equips Japan-based brand with reusable packs for skin care line
Eastman has equipped Japanese cosmetic company Fancl with reusable primary packaging and refillable cartridges for its new skin care line Toiro — an “important step in circular beauty,” says Eastman.
Consumers can purchase the shatter-proof Tritan cosmetic bottle and cap, after which they only need to buy refill cartridges.
Tara Cary, Eastman’s market manager for Cosmetic Packaging, says: “Fancl needed a material that could check many boxes for this new line. From durability and chemical resistance to aesthetics, Tritan addressed all those challenges.”
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces personal care products. Its Tritan copolyester material boasts strength, durability, and an aesthetic finish.
Refillable cosmetics
Packaging providers are increasingly innovating to create refillable solutions in the personal care industry as consumers value usability and long-lasting quality products.
Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance recently provided beauty multinational Clarins with a cap and inner cup for its refillable Extra-Firming Cream Technology. The inner cup can be removed once empty and replaced with a new refill. The solution took over two years to develop, and refilling the cream twice can help reduce its environmental footprint by 84%, according to Albéa.
Meanwhile, Unilever introduced refill initiatives in Indonesian, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi markets to cut plastic waste. Each country has incorporated various refillable personal care product initiatives in the last five years, working with local communities and Transform companies.
The joint venture between Unilever, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and EY supports “innovative SMEs providing market-based solutions to key environmental challenges, including plastic pollution.”