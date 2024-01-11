Filtrona Tapes releases holographic tear tape for enhanced brand impact and security
11 Jan 2024 --- Filtrona Tapes has enhanced its Supastrip Prism portfolio to ease consumer frustration about difficult-to-open packaging by incorporating holographic designs and features. The augmentation ensures maximum protection and authenticity.
Prism offers unprinted or flood-printed decorative holographic films starting from 1.6 mm. Prism Plus combines holographic films with print, leveraging Filtrona’s design expertise for maximum brand awareness.
Prism Ultra utilizes de-metallized or selectively metallized holographic effects for a customized on-pack solution, while Prism Unique offers bespoke hologram designs and features for heightened security and brand protection.
Filtrona Tapes’ market development manager Sarah Rutland, tells Packing Insights: “At a time when the cost of living is causing more shoppers than ever to prioritize value for money in their purchases, the quality could be the thing that persuades a consumer to choose one brand over another.”
“Holography represents depth and a level of attention to detail. It can even complement special pack design to mark a product out as a limited edition, elevating it above competing products.”
Rutland highlights that in conversations with customers, the capacity to incorporate design features while retaining all of the easy opening benefits of Supastrip had a compound effect.
“Holographic elements also act as an overt shorthand for a certificate of authenticity. This is particularly useful in sensitive applications like healthcare, in which counterfeit products can have consequences for end users, but it can also be used in luxury packaging for brand protection purposes.”
Value-adding packaging
Supastrip is coated with a water-based, pressure sensitive adhesive, bonding instantly to flexible wrapping without the need for solvent, hot wax or heating units.
Accessing the Supastrip Prism range provides the trademark easy opening associated with Filtrona Tapes and the flexibility to catch attention through various color options or to pair holography with high-quality printing for cost-effective brand protection.
In the current design trend, Prism stands out as a compelling choice for brands seeking value-adding packaging solutions that provide differentiation. This range creates a high impact in marketplaces by blending holographic visuals with distinctive packaging that is challenging to replicate easily.
Supastrip Prism is applicable to a diverse range of products using plastic or paper as primary packaging in various FMCG applications, from pet food to personal care, food-to-go and frozen categories. Engineered to tear through different flexible packaging types for quick and easy product access, deploying the Prism range seamlessly is facilitated by pairing it with an application system and support.
Addressing sustainability challenges
In the past, tear tapes with sufficient cross-tear strength for clean packaging removal were dependent on plastic.
Rutland details that while the material enhances the consumer opening experience, packaging converters might be reluctant to introduce any amount of plastic, even in small quantities, into their value chain amid the industry’s push to minimize plastic consumption.
“We will offer products with improved sustainability credentials whilst novel solutions are developed. Our aim is to provide options for our customers who cover a diverse range of markets and geographies,” she adds.
“How sustainable a packaging solution is, is primarily a consequence of the decisions made at the design stage. Waste and pollution should be seen through the lens of design flaws rather than an inevitable result of manufacturing.”
“Replacing problematic plastics in packaging with alternative materials, or thinking completely differently about the packaging requirements to find new lower environmental impact solutions are just two ways we can approach this challenge,” concludes Rutland.
By Sichong Wang