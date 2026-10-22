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Sealed Air, Coveris & Dole rethink food packaging to cut waste and carbon
Key takeaways
- Sealed Air’s solutions combine material reduction, recyclability, shelf life extension, and operational efficiency.
- Coveris advances recyclable monomaterial and barrier-coated paper solutions.
- Dole uses ventilated packaging to protect fruit during transport and reduce waste from “out of specification” produce.
Global supply chains are seeking to reduce waste and carbon emissions as regulations aim to tackle rising GHG emissions. Increasingly, the packaging industry is combining developments in material science with smarter logistics to improve how food is protected, preserved, and transported.
Packaging Insights speaks to Sealed Air, Coveris, and Dole about how innovative materials, optimized engineering, and circular supply chain strategies are transforming food preservation without compromising product quality or sustainability goals.
Carmen Roveda, EMEA director of Sustainability and Application for Food Segment at Sealed Air, tells us: “Our approach to sustainability is built around ‘Where performance meets responsibility,’ combining measurable environmental progress with practical ways of working to support circularity.”
“We approach packaging as a complete system, rather than a single material choice. Carbon reduction is important, but it cannot be pursued in isolation.”
Targeting shelf life
Roveda highlights Sealed Air’s Cryovac portfolio, developed to reduce packaging material, support recycling in line with recognized industry guidelines, and extend shelf life to help prevent food waste.
“The Cryovac AutoWrap Lite system illustrates a balance. In internal packaging trials using a 300g cheese portion, AutoWrap Lite packs used approximately 2.3 g of plastic compared with approximately 6.3 g for selected conventional vacuum thermoformed packs, representing a 63.5% reduction in plastic usage,” she details.
“At the same time, the system is designed to maintain required shelf life and freshness conditions of 45 to 120 days, depending on the product and conditions.”
Roveda says performance and recyclability are essential parts of the design. “AutoWrap Lite eliminates longitudinal seals and avoids air evacuation holes, helping create a tighter, fresher pack with a hermetic long-life seal. Operationally, the system runs at industrial speeds of 45 to 90 packs per minute, supports quick product changeovers, and requires minimal staffing, which helps customers improve efficiency and manage cost.”
“Meanwhile, the Cryovac AutoWrap Lite film is designed for recycling with a certification of 87% recyclability by the Cyclos-HTP Institute. As with all recyclability claims, the actual recycling outcome depends on the final pack configuration and the availability of appropriate local collection, sorting, and recycling infrastructure.”
Maintaining commercial viability
Fiene Szaki, group sustainability director at Coveris, emphasizes that circular packaging materials must remain commercially viable.
“Balancing carbon reduction with packaging performance, food safety, shelf life, recyclability, and cost starts with selecting the right material for each application,” says Szaki.
“Flexible plastic packaging remains essential where strong moisture and oxygen barriers are required to protect products, extend shelf life, and reduce waste. It is typically lightweight, using minimal material to deliver maximum protection.”
Szaki shares that Coveris is also advancing recyclable monomaterial structures that maintain performance while simplifying end-of-life recycling. “Our vertically integrated supply chain and innovation labs enable us to develop and validate these material innovations.”
“We also develop paper-based alternatives with enhanced barrier properties. Ultimately, the aim is to provide packaging that protects the product, remains commercially viable, and supports circular economy goals.”
Supporting repurposing strategies
The focus on sustainability and waste reduction extends into international shipping logistics. To maintain fruit quality during long ocean journeys, such as transit from the Philippines to Japan, Dole Japan employs packaging with ventilation designs.
Kumi Shibata of Dole Japan’s sales division spoke to us at Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2026 about the company’s packaging solution to maintain fruit quality during transport.
“In Japan, some fruit is classified as ‘out of specification’ and may be discarded because it does not meet appearance standards,” Shibata tells us. The risk of further waste can increase when fruits, such as bananas, are stored in tightly sealed plastic bags, as it can sometimes promote mold growth and affect their appearance.
“In order to prevent waste and protect bananas that already have spots or scratches on the skin, after harvesting, we package them in perforated plastic bags that allow airflow before being placed in cardboard boxes,” she explains.
“The boxes we use are designed with a large rectangular opening at the top to support ventilation during international transportation, helping maintain the fruit’s condition throughout the journey.”
Shibata says that Dole’s solution can give the “out of specification” fruit a second chance by protecting them and transforming them into products such as yogurt, smoothies, and fruit bowls.
With additional reporting from Libby Davis.
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