Webinar preview: FoodChain ID advances food safety through packaging
Experts introduce new tools to ensure food-safety compliance and packaging sustainability in the HORECA sector
Ensuring food contact compliance is becoming increasingly challenging for packaging manufacturers, converters, and brand owners due to the complexity and variability of international regulations.
On June 30, Food Ingredients First will host a webinar with FoodChain ID to introduce the PackSafe Compliance Standard (PCS) — a practical solution designed to ensure legal compliance for food contact materials across global markets.
Ahead of the webinar, we sit down with our expert speakers Kris Callaert, subject matter expert for Food Contact Materials at FoodChain ID, and Roberto Maresca, international activities coordinator at Bioagricert SRL, a FoodChain ID company.
Assessing packaging through compliance method
The PCS offers a methodology to evaluate the safety and compliance of food contact materials across the packaging supply chain.
The compliance assessment is designed to meet the requirements of EU and global food contact legislation while supporting businesses in efficiently managing complex data and documentation.
Callaert tells us that the assessment begins with defining the packaging project, including intended use, product formulation, and the identity of the raw materials involved.
“At this stage, the manufacturer or brand owner compiles detailed information about the packaging structure and its components, including any alternative sources of materials.”
“Key actors in this process include upstream suppliers, who provide essential documentation such as Declarations of Compliance and Statements of Composition to converters, who ensure that manufacturing is performed under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP); and upstream business operators like brand owners or food producers, who are ultimately responsible for the safety and regulatory compliance of the finished packaging.”
“The role of the compliance expert — internal or external — is to coordinate this information, assess the regulatory status of substances used, and identify potential risks.”
Avoiding hazardous substances in food packs
The PCS uses a risk-based approach to help businesses systematically identify and manage potentially harmful substances.
“It requires companies to consider not only the substances already present in raw materials (including impurities), but also those formed during processing and use — such as degradation products or reaction by-products — known as Non-Intentionally Added Substances (NIAS),” explains Callaert.
“To manage these risks, companies must assess how their production processes contribute to the formation of NIAS. This involves identifying Critical Control Points in the process and setting up a system to monitor them, ensuring consistent product quality and safety.”
Preventing non-compliance
Callaert says non-compliance with regulatory guidelines is a serious issue that can have multiple consequences, ranging from loss of market access to product recalls, reputational damage, and legal liability in severe cases.
“When a business or product is non-compliant, the first step is to identify the root cause and assess the impact. This often involves reviewing test results, documentation, and communication along the supply chain.”
“The PCS is designed to prevent non-compliance through its focus on early assessment and continuous improvement. It helps businesses build internal capacity, integrate compliance into product development, and maintain a state of readiness for audits or inspections.”
The Plastic Free Management System
The Plastic Free Management System developed by Bioagricert SRL aims to help organizations reduce their single-use plastic packaging reliance.
“In the hotel, restaurant, and cafe (HORECA) sector, this system offers a practical roadmap to identifying, replacing, and ultimately eliminating these items,” shares Maresca.
The certification program can also be applied to any company managing single-use plastic from fossil origin.
“The process begins with fully mapping all single-use plastic materials used within the business. This mapping exercise is not just an administrative task — it plays a critical role in raising internal awareness and providing a foundation for decision-making. It helps teams understand the scale and distribution of plastic use across operations, from front-of-house services to back-end logistics,” explains Maresca.
“Once this baseline is established, businesses work with a consultant to create a personalized reduction plan. This plan outlines specific, measurable actions that the company will implement over a year.”
Maresca says the aim is to substitute plastic materials, rethink operational practices, and engage the supply chain.
“For instance, some certified companies have replaced pallet stretch film with reusable covers, switched from plastic soap bottles to refillable dispensers, or eliminated bottled water for staff by installing filtration systems and reusable containers.”
Shifting to kraft paper and cardboard
Maresca says that the Plastic Free Management System promotes a transition to materials that are “more sustainable, safer for the environment, and aligned with circular economy principles” compared to conventional plastic applications.
“These alternatives vary depending on the specific application, operational requirements, and regulatory context. We encourage the adoption of reusable materials such as glass and stainless steel, which can be safely used and sanitized repeatedly.”
For packaging, kraft paper and cardboard are often used to replace plastic films and bags, while biodegradable and compostable materials may be suitable for single-use needs, explains Maresca.
“The system also supports experimentation with innovative solutions like refill stations, ozonated water systems for cleaning, and bulk dispensers for condiments or toiletries.”
Reusables in fast-paced environments
While the move toward reusable foodservice containers offers environmental benefits, it also has challenges.
Maresca tells us that businesses often face operational barriers such as limited space for washing and storing containers, higher upfront costs for purchasing durable alternatives, and the need to maintain strict hygiene standards.
“In fast-paced environments, such as restaurants or catering services, integrating reusables can disrupt established workflows. Another key challenge is securing buy-in from staff and aligning suppliers with the new practices.”
“The Plastic Free Management System addresses these obstacles by supporting businesses throughout the change management process. It encourages phased implementation, allowing companies to pilot changes in a controlled way before scaling up.”
“Through training and documentation, it helps businesses ensure that health and safety requirements are maintained. Moreover, by including suppliers in the assessment and rewarding their engagement, the system fosters collaboration across the value chain.”
“The system provides not just a framework but also a community of practice, helping organizations learn from one another and build confidence in their ability to deliver on sustainability commitments.”