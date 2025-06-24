Environmental Packaging Summit 2025 live: Recyclability depends on communication, says OPRL
Jude Allan, interim managing director at OPRL, is a key speaker at the seventh annual Environmental Packaging Summit, which commences today in London, UK.
Packaging Insights speaks to Allan about how OPRL supports brands in ensuring accurate labeling based on real-world recycling infrastructure, not just material properties.
She highlights the growing influence of regulations in the UK, such as the packaging EPR (pEPR) and the Plastic Packaging Tax, and stresses that packaging solutions cannot be truly sustainable without consumer action.
How does OPRL support companies in achieving packaging recyclability?
Allan: While brands work to make packaging more recyclable, we’re reliant on consumers to make the right choices when packaging becomes waste. Without consumer buy-in, even the most commonly recycled materials could end up going to landfill or energy from waste.
OPRL supports brands by making sure that packaging provides the correct recycling instructions for consumers. “Recyclable” doesn’t always mean that materials are easily recycled using current infrastructure and techniques. Our metrics incorporate collection, sorting and end markets for packaging materials to reflect the true recyclability of packaging.
What are common mistakes brands make when designing recyclable packaging?
Allan: A lot of thought goes into the design of recyclable packaging. One of the most frequent slip-ups we come across is for brands to deep-dive into material properties and overlook collection and sorting methods.
The release of the UK’s Recyclability Assessment Methodology (RAM), with its traffic light classification of materials, is helping to overcome this issue. The RAM follows the same principles as OPRL’s labels — it makes a distinction between “wishcycling” and actual recycling. Brands are clearly finding the RAM relevant.
When OPRL launched its recyclability tool to guide members through the process, 250 recyclability assessments were made in the first week.
Is there a gap between what is recyclable and what is actually recycled in UK infrastructure?
Allan: Yes. End markets are an important but commonly overlooked cog in the system. Happily, the system is evolving quickly, with new legislation filling the void to make the entire system run more smoothly.
If we take flexible film, for example, we know that material is collected at supermarkets, but end markets can still be a challenge. From 2027, local authorities will start collecting flexible film through England’s Simpler Recycling legislation which, in turn, will concentrate efforts on developing markets.
Similarly, materials might technically be recyclable, but if they involve complex designs with multiple elements that are difficult to separate, the value will be lost. The key to sustainable design is to encourage designers to go beyond materials and think about what end of life means for a product.
How are regulations influencing companies’ design and innovation processes?
Allan: The introduction of pEPR is a major step in the journey to more sustainable design. With costs shifted onto packaging producers, there is more incentive to think more sustainably about their material choices. Moving forward, the introduction of modulation will bring even greater financial incentives to design for recycling.
The Plastic Packaging Tax is encouraging the use of recycled materials and helping to create end markets for plastics.
We talk a lot about design but often ignore one of the crucial pieces of the jigsaw. Clear communication with consumers is the golden thread that runs through all our processes. We need to place consumers at the heart of what we do, and help them to make the right choices — without consumer engagement, investment in design changes is squandered.
How do the Environmental Packaging Summit and Awards drive change across the sector?
Allan: Industry awards play a really important part in raising awareness around best practice and sharing potential. They inspire people to aim higher and set expectations within the industry.