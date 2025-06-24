JBT Marel unveils EA Retort sterilization technology for F&B packaging
JBT Marel, a technology solutions provider for the F&B industry, has launched its patented Efficient Agitation (EA) Retort, designed to improve packaging flexibility and sustainability for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.
The technology supports packaging types such as pouches, tubs, cups, glass, and other delicate containers. It can also be used for retortable foods that benefit from the shortened cook times provided by linear agitation.
Breno Dos Santos, product line manager at JBT Marel, says: “We are transforming the food packaging industry by evolving our products to meet the needs of F&B packagers and the environment.”
“The EA Retort offers a combination of benefits that decrease production time and shipping costs, significantly reduce production times, and increase sustainability to ensure food products reach consumers faster and fresher with better quality and efficiency.”
Key benefits
Unlike conventional Steam Water Spray (SWS) retorts, the EA Retort employs a patented trapezoidal motion profile. As a result, it delivers greater mix energy in a shorter stroke length during the sterilization process while maintaining the benefits of SWS even heating.
The technology’s features include linear product agitation for uniform results, adjustable agitation profiles for different product needs, and a SuperStatic capability that cuts heating and cooling phases by up to 30% and 34%, respectively. The unit’s vertical door option improves the facility layout by reducing floor space requirements.
The EA Retort is said to reduce cycle time compared to static heat sterilization, increasing throughput and potentially reducing the number of machines required. It aims to ensure that food emerges fresher from the preservation process, enhancing product quality.
JBT Marel offers lab testing and technical consultations to help producers evaluate the EA Retort’s full capabilities.