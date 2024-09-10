Freepoint Eco-Systems boosts European plastic recycling with new Düsseldorf site
10 Sep 2024 --- Freepoint Eco-Systems International has inaugurated its office in Düsseldorf, Germany, as part of efforts to expand its advanced recycling operations in Northwestern Europe.
Operations at the new Düsseldorf office will primarily focus on sourcing plastic waste feedstock for the company’s advanced recycling facilities in Europe.
The site will also complement the parent company Freepoint Commodities’ existing European offices in London, Zug and Geneva.
“Germany is the largest and most advanced plastic recycling market in Europe, and a logical place for us to establish our office,” says Jacco de Haas, chief commercial officer, Recycling Europe at Freepoint Eco-Systems International.
“The opening of an organizational hub for Freepoint Eco-Systems in Düsseldorf will help us to facilitate plastic waste trading activities, establish and maintain important partnerships within the Northwestern region, and secure feedstock for our advanced recycling facilities throughout Europe.”
Enhancing European circularity
The Düsseldorf office opening follows the company’s entrance into the European market, including the recent announcements of a long-term concession agreement with North Sea Port to begin the development of Freepoint’s flagship European advanced recycling facility in Ghent, Belgium, where the facility anticipates diverting an annual 80,000 metric tons of waste plastic from incineration and recycling it for reuse in new plastic products and packaging.
Freepoint Eco-Systems has also initiated an intended cooperation with Renewi to develop a waste plastic sorting and treatment infrastructure to support the large-scale operations at the Belgium recycling facility.
“Establishing an office in Germany is a vital step in our international growth strategy,” says Oscar Gutiérrez, president of Freepoint Eco-Systems International.
“This strategic move underscores our commitment to building a European platform and to better serving our customers in the region.”
In other news this week, University of Waterloo (UK) researchers are working toward understanding the finer details of microplastics using 3D imaging technology, paving the way for more effective methods of plastic waste recycling with help from hungry bacteria.
By Benjamin Ferrer