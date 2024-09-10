Cosmogen crafts shade-matching beauty blenders for Prada Reveal Foundation
10 Sep 2024 --- Cosmogen has developed a blender to match each of the shades of Prada’s new Reveal Foundation. Its exclusive geometric shape, embossed with the brand’s logo, enables a delicate, precise application and a professional result.
The domed side of the sponge is designed to apply foundation all over the face, while the angled side reaches areas requiring greater precision. The blender can be used wet for a brightening effect or dry for greater coverage.
Cosmogen specializes in the four categories of packaging with built-in applicators, brushes, accessories and dispensing intended for skin care, make-up, fragrance and hair.
The company’s ID (“Innovation & Development”) department detects and anticipates market trends to design patented products that improve efficiency and use of cosmetics.
“In line with its CSR approach, 100% of Cosmogen’s innovations comply with 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Specifically, this results in packs and applicators that can be dismantled, recycled and/or refillable, and made of recycled material,” highlights the company.
“Furthermore, the team has been trained in eco-design and in CSR requirements in innovation. Cosmogen has developed an internal software to evaluate the life cycle analysis of its products.”
Earlier this year, Cosmogen debuted its over-the-counter Squeze’n packaging solution at PharmaPack, which is equipped with a closure designed for dispensing, application and applicator cleaning.
In other packaging advances, TNT Group and FaiveleyTech collaborated on a patent-pending rotary applicator for the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum.
By Benjamin Ferrer