Georgia to ban single-use plastic containers and food-contact items in 2026
Key takeaways
- Georgia will ban the sale, production, import, and market placement of specific single-use plastic food-contact items starting January 1, 2026.
- Manufacturing for export remains allowed, but producers must notify authorities in writing one month before production begins.
- The regulation does not apply to single-use plastic packaging for pre-packaged foods.
The government of Georgia is banning the sale of certain single-use plastic items designed for contact with food from January 1, 2026.
Plastic items, including forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, plates, straws, beverage stirrers, and food containers and cups — including their lids made of expanded PS — will be banned. The production, import, and placing on the market of these items will also be prohibited.
However, the production of the above-listed plastic items for export will not be prohibited.
“Manufacturers producing plastic items intended to come into contact with food for export must notify the Environmental Supervision Department in writing, at least one month before commencing production, of the production start and end dates, the quantity of items to be manufactured, the destination countries, and the timeline for export,” says the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.
Implementation in phases
The government of Georgia has amended Resolution No. 304 of June 8, 2022, regarding the Approval of the Technical Regulation on Plastic Materials and Products (Articles) Intended to Come into Contact with Food.
The amendment includes transitional periods for businesses. Plastic items that have been placed on the market prior to the adoption of the resolution may remain on the market for three months following its entry.
According to the ministry, food-service establishments will also be prohibited from supplying ready-to-eat food to consumers with single-use plastic food containers and plastic cups after six months from the enforcement of the resolution.
However, the ministry notes that the regulation does not apply to single-use plastic packaging materials used for pre-packaged foods.
Countries around the world are enforcing single-use plastic bans. This year, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration from Pakistan’s capital carried out multiple “crackdowns” on the use of single-use plastic bags. Moreover, Bali, Indonesia, banned the production and distribution of plastic water containers smaller than one liter.