GlobalFoundries builds advanced packaging and photonics center in New York
GlobalFoundries (GF), a manufacturer of essential semiconductors, is creating a center for the advanced packaging and testing of US-made microchips within its New York facility.
GF estimates that the total investment in the New York-state based advanced packaging center is US$575 million, with an additional US$186 million to be invested in R&D over the next ten years.
The center aims to expand GF’s advanced packaging facilities, enabling the transformation of chips into individual packages ready for end-product use. In addition, GF says the center will provide assembly lines for various silicon photonic platforms and offer complete turnkey advanced packaging, bump, assembly and testing for aerospace and defense customers.
Investments from the State of New York and the US Department of Commerce support the expansion.
Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF, says, “We’re proud to partner at the state and federal level on this new center, which is a direct response to our customers’ requests for more geodiversity in their supply chains and additional support with advanced packaging solutions for GF silicon photonics, Trusted and 3D/HI offerings.”
The center aims to secure the production and packaging of semiconductors to meet the demand for essential chips in markets such as AI, automotive, aerospace defense and communications.
Expanding semiconductor production
Semiconductors are pivotal for digital markets. They are found in computers and AI systems, cell phones, watches, cars and LED lights. Manufacturing companies are increasingly expanding production lines to produce and package semiconductors.
Micron Technology established a new high-bandwidth memory advanced packaging facility, reportedly the first of its kind in Singapore. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2026, and Micron’s total advanced packaging capacity will be expanded starting in 2027 to meet the growing demand for AI.
Meanwhile, Sarcina, a semiconductor packaging expert, designed a solution for cryogenic temperatures. The packaging is custom-designed for sureCore’s new range of cryogenic IP after successfully testing chips with 180 nm and 22 nm process nodes.