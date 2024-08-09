Graphic Packaging plugs into solar-farmed energy in “largest decarbonization lever”
09 Aug 2024 --- Graphic Packaging International and Zelestra, a global renewable energy company, have entered a virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Spain.
The agreement ensures Graphic Packaging will be provided with the Guarantee of Origin — a digital certificate that serves as proof that the energy carrier in question has a sustainable origin — for approximately 86% of the output of two of Zelestra’s solar farm projects to be built in Spain.
The renewable energy generated Zelestra’s solar farms — José Cabrera and Socovos II — will have a combined total capacity of 83 MW.
“This agreement is a testament to Graphic Packaging’s commitment to environmental leadership and represents our largest decarbonization lever in Europe,” says Joe Yost, executive vice president and international president at Graphic Packaging.
“The long-term contract will create new green electricity capacity in Europe, supporting both our own and our customers’ commitments to reducing GHG emissions.”
Halving Scope 1 and 2 emissions
The agreement supports Graphic Packaging’s science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50.4% by 20321.
It will increase the company’s purchase of renewable electricity in Europe to approximately 70%.
“We are excited about this partnership with Graphic Packaging International to advance our shared values for making decarbonization a reality, and we are proud to be able to offer our customer a tailored, carbon-free solution to progress its sustainability goals,” comments Ivan Nieto, Zelestra’s chief commercial officer.
Schneider Electric provided advisory services and strategy management for the agreement between Graphic Packaging and Zelestra.
In other moves, Graphic Packaging partnered with British supermarket giant Morrisons to “revolutionize” the packaging for its private label steak portfolio with a “first-to-market” photographic print pressed board tray.
Earlier this year, the company offloaded its Augusta, US, bleached paperboard manufacturing facility to Clearwater Paper for US$700 million.