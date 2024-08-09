Ino Armor launches bio-based bubble wrap alternative across US
09 Aug 2024 --- US-based Ino Armor, a biomaterials specialist, has partnered with private equity firm SROA Capital to expand its 100% biodegradable bubble wrap alternative. The material will be deployed at all of SROA’s 650 self-storage facilities in the US under its brand Storage Rentals of America.
Ino Armor’s lightweight padding material uses natural silk cocoons, composed of a dome structure and natural strength, which provide impact absorption and biodegradation at end-of-life. The cocoons are enclosed in polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), a bioplastic produced by bacteria that composts in various environments, from home composts to the open sea.
Through its partnership with Ino Armor, SROA says it will be the first in its industry to offer a 100% biodegradable packing product to replace bubble wrap across all its stores in the US.
Charlie Maddock, CEO and founder of Ino Armor, remarks: “We are honored to partner with such forward-looking and successful partners like Ben Macfarland and SROA Capital. We are very excited to collaborate and build multiple products with SROA over the next few years to help them meet their sustainability initiatives.”
Ino Armor launched a home compostable bag with Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, for Earth Day 2024 and has since expanded to other partners in multiple industries, including self-storage, with the partnership with SROA.
By incorporating Ino Armor’s patented Silk Pillow Technology, SROA is initiating a multi-year strategy to offer a wider range of home-compostable alternatives at all of its stores.
SROA has implemented LED lighting, solar panels and other initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and costs over time. The company is also exploring the addition of EV charging stations at some of its facilities. With these initiatives, SROA says it is pursuing two goals: economic value and positive social and environmental impacts.