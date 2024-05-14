Graphic Packaging supplies photographic print pressed board tray for meat to British supermarket giant
14 May 2024 --- Graphic Packaging is collaborating with British supermarket giant Morrisons to “revolutionize” the packaging for its private label steak portfolio with a “first-to-market” photographic print pressed board tray.
The retailer will incorporate one of four recyclable paperboard tray solutions for its premium, core and entry-level steak lines. The move will reportedly eliminate 250 metric tons of plastic annually from its supply chain.
The premium trays are the first on the market to incorporate Graphic Packaging’s advanced photo-quality print technology on the face of the tray, shares the packager. The core range is produced with unbleached paperboard, creating a kraft look, while the entry-level “Savers” range is made with bleached paperboard, providing clear aesthetic differentiation between the ranges.
The pressed trays are vacuum sealed, offering equivalent shelf life to plastic. Additionally, they are run on packer Morrisons Manufacturing’s existing equipment.
Reduction and branding opportunities
Lauren Hutchinson, new business sales director for trays and cups at Graphic Packaging, says adopting the company’s latest tray innovation allows Morrisons to further progress toward its plastic reduction goals and take advantage of the branding opportunities presented by Graphic Packaging’s new print technology.
“This commercialization results from close collaboration between the Morrisons team and three of our sites — Winsford in the UK and Lund and Tibro in Sweden. We combined the strength of our global network with a clear focus on local customer service to deliver tailored innovations that delivered packaging excellence to Morrisons and their consumers,” comments Hutchinson.
The pressed board vacuum skin trays are said to be “ideal” for a wide range of fresh food applications, including deli meats, cheeses, fish and more. Additionally, photo-quality print that can cover the full face of the tray and four-color print capability on the back of the tray can help “unlock near-unlimited branding opportunities,” according to Graphic Packaging.
“We know British shoppers look for packaging that helps them reduce their plastic consumption while also providing quality and value in their purchases, and we’re committed to delivering on these priorities,” says Dan Barnes, procurement manager at Morrisons.
“Our partnership with Graphic Packaging is a great one, as we worked toward our shared goal of delivering innovative, easily recyclable, paperboard packaging that meets the needs of our consumers.”
Meat and fish packaging is one of the most important and carefully regulated areas of the industry, as research suggests almost half of global protein supplies come from animal sources. Packaging Insights recently published a special report about the latest innovations in the field with insights from industry experts.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria