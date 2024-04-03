Green Science Alliance transforms biochar into bio-based cosmetic and nail polish packaging
03 Apr 2024 --- Japanese nanotechnology company Green Science Alliance is introducing new cosmetic containers made from plant- and bamboo-based materials, also known as biochar. The range includes a nail polish bottle lid, gel nail container and cosmetic container.
The company has been developing plant biomass-based biodegradable resin, plastic, coating, glue, adhesive, plasticizer, lubricant, color ink and paint in its efforts to eliminate fossil fuel-based petroleum from this variety of chemical production processes.
It also recently developed various types of nail cosmetic products such as plant-based biodegradable nail tips, plant based gel nails, a liquid biomass-based nail polish “with strong adhesion ability, and a “100% plant-based” nail polish and nail polish remover. Its plant-based glue for nail tips has a slightly “weak adhesion” compared to commercial varieties.
Green Science Alliance has been selling these products on its e-commerce platform.
“It should be mentioned here that biochar, bamboo charcoal made from plant or biomass resources are said to have CO2 storage and fixation ability, reducing CO2 in the atmosphere,” highlights the company.
Completely biobased materials
Green Science Alliance’s plant-based nail polish bottle lid contains a biodegradable biomass content of 99%. The plant-based gel nail container offers a biomass content of 90%, while its nail polish remover and cosmetic container contain a plant biomass content of 30% and 90%, respectively.
The black color used for the lids and containers is made from either biochar or bamboo charcoal and not the carbon black pigment conventionally made from petroleum.
“[Green Science Alliance] succeeded in creating the nail cosmetic content inside and container outside, both from plant-based biomass resources,” states the company. “One would not often see this type of chemical company that focuses on developing products as environmentally friendly as possible.”
“Environmental problems caused by population explosion, such as global warming, natural resource depletion, deforestation, water shortage and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world.”
“Regarding plastic pollution, microplastics, nano-plastics are already in our human body and damaging our health,” warns the company. “Compared to petroleum derived chemical products, plant biomass derived chemical products can be considered as carbon neutral because plants absorb CO2 during their growth and total CO2 emission will be 0 after they degrade after usage.”
In other recent bio-based advancements, packaging start-up Bpacks is looking to replace rigid plastics with pellets made from tree bark. The pellets’ manufacturing production process “closely resembles that of polymers” and does not require capital investments to begin molding since it “mirrors that of plastic production.”
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer