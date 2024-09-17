Greiner Packaging equips Czech dairy leader with self-separating recyclable pack across food brands
17 Sep 2024 --- Greiner Packaging is supplying Czech dairy giant Olma’s range — including Carte d’Or and Cavalier — with its K3 r100 self-separating packaging solution. The move aims to improve the ease of recycling plastic cups and cardboard wraps, marking the innovation’s foray into the Czech food market.
Greiner Packaging’s innovation enables a “recyclability rate of up to 98%,” which does not depend on proper separation by the end consumer.
The K3 r100 cardboard wrap and plastic packaging separate completely without human intervention during the waste disposal process. This happens before the materials reach a recycling plant’s near-infrared sorting system.
“We value Greiner Packaging as an innovative and reliable partner, and the new K3 r100 development impressed us right from the start. With our desserts, we not only rely on the best ingredients, but also on packaging that is second to none,” says Martin Krystián, CEO of Olma.
Olma is active in the Czech retail sector with its refrigerated dessert variations. Since this spring, Olma has been packing these products in the self-separating K3 r100 cups.
The K3 r100 innovation was honored with the World Star Packaging Award this January. Berglandmilch was the first company in Austria to introduce packaging made from the self-separating K3 r100.
In other food packaging advances, UPM Specialty Papers released its latest food packaging solution this month, co-created with Henkel and Koenig & Bauer. The “doypack” confectionery pouch offers enhanced levels of barrier properties and suitability for small-batch printing, unlike flexo, rotogravure or offset printing methods that require high-volume runs.
Meanwhile, Amcor unveiled its Clear-Tite 40 shrink bag solution for fresh and processed meat. The new solution achieves a 19% reduction in weight when compared to standard 50µ shrink bags. At only 40 µ, the Clear-Tite 40 reduces the amount of plastic used per product while maintaining freshness.