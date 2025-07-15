Greiner Packaging unveils monomaterial sealing lids to enhance recyclability
Greiner Packaging has launched two sealing lid solutions, Click On and Click In, to enhance product protection and promote sustainability. The monomaterial lids improve recyclability and reduce CO2 emissions throughout the packaging lifecycle.
The sealing lids are built on a two-component principle — cup and lid, eliminating the need for extra elements such as aluminum foil. The design reportedly enables the two components to be manufactured from the same material, such as PP, PET, or r-PET.
“Sealing lids are reclosable, making them ideal for larger-volume products that aren’t consumed all at once. The lid protects the product from external influences and helps extend shelf life,” says Greiner Packaging.
“Greiner Packaging’s sealing lids are compatible with standard sealing technologies such as thermal and ultrasonic sealing and offer various customization options.”
The Click On lid is designed for flexibility and ease of use. It is said to attach securely without requiring any modification to the cup structure, ensuring product safety even if the cup is tipped or turned upside down. Greiner Packaging aims to offer versatile options by making the lid available in two tab styles.
The Click In sealing lid is tailored for applications where protection and secure closure are prioritized. After initial opening, it can be pressed back onto the cup. It locks into the cup’s rim, providing protection during movement and transport. The Click In sealing lid can be applied to thermoformed and injection-molded cups.
The two solutions are available in various shapes and sizes, with decoration options.