Tata Steel UK targets steel innovation with AI-powered EAF research
Tata Steel UK has launched a £7 million (US$9.4 million) AI-driven initiative to develop high-performance, low-carbon steel for packaging applications.
Tata Steel UK’s research program ADAPT-EAF — Accelerating the Development of Automotive and Packaging Steel Technology for Electric Arc Furnace production — aims to make electric arc furnace (EAF) technology viable for demanding applications such as F&B canmaking.
As the UK steel industry accelerates its transition to EAF-based production, Tata Steel says it has included the packaging sector in its materials innovation strategy.
Tata Steel expects the project to serve as a model for green innovation in materials manufacturing. Rajesh Nair, CEO at Tata Steel UK, calls the timing of the partnership ideal. “To build a sustainable steel industry, we need to harness the full capabilities of UK research. This project does exactly that, by aligning academic insight with industry needs at a crucial inflection point.”
Overcoming challenges through university collaboration
The project is said to address technical challenges in EAF steelmaking: controlling residual elements in scrap that can compromise surface quality, formability, and coating adhesion — factors critical to packaging integrity and safety.
Tata Steel is collaborating with the UK’s Universities of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and Warwick to develop a digital framework that uses AI to predict how scrap composition impacts steel properties.
The platform will allow researchers to simulate and optimize steel formulations before testing them through rapid alloy prototyping. By combining advanced data science with metallurgy, the project seeks to unlock clean, consistent steel solutions that perform reliably in forming and filling processes.
Subodh Pandey, Tata Steel UK’s vice president for R&D, says the partnership provides a unique opportunity to place sustainability at the heart of steel innovation.
“By working closely with academic leaders, we can accelerate the creation of process technologies and steel grades that meet the performance standards the packaging industry expects, but with a significantly lower environmental footprint.”
High-grade steel from recyclate
Tata Steel will use insights from ADAPT-EAF to support the rollout of its upcoming EAF installation at the Port Talbot site in South Wales. Once operational, the site will serve as a proving ground for the industrial-scale production of EAF-based packaging steels.
The project’s findings are expected to strengthen domestic supply chains by enabling UK-based converters and brands to source cleaner, locally made steel for cans and closures.
The ADAPT-EAF program, supported by funding from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council under its Prosperity Partnerships initiative, will run over five years.
It includes 13 PhD studentships focused on advanced manufacturing, materials characterization, and sustainability-driven alloy design. Researchers will work alongside Tata Steel engineers to ensure output aligns with industrial packaging applications.
Professor Howard Stone of the University of Cambridge, who leads the academic side of the collaboration, says the project’s focus on real-world implementation sets it apart. “We aim to deliver practical, scalable solutions that allow steelmakers to produce high-grade, low-emission steels from recycled material. That’s not just good for industry — it’s essential for climate action and circularity.”