Henkel launches hot melt adhesive to boost PET bottle recycling
Henkel has introduced Technomelt EM 335 RE, a hot melt adhesive designed to meet recycling requirements while maintaining production efficiency. The innovation aims to make PET bottle recycling compliant with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
Technomelt EM 335 RE is alkali-dispersible and achieves up to 98% removal, with adhesive residue separated from the material stream along with the label residue, according to the company. The product works with paper and plastic labels and supports a speed of up to 40,000 bottle labels per hour.
The adhesive’s application temperature range (110–140 degrees Celsius) protects equipment, lowers energy consumption, and enhances operational reliability. It can be used for sensitive applications as it is free of mineral oil and compliant with food safety regulations. Its X-tra chub packaging allows for safe, convenient handling while reducing packaging waste.
PET is known for its ability to keep carbonated beverages sparkling, water fresh, and juices aromatic. It can be recycled almost indefinitely, provided every component, including the label adhesive, is compatible with the recycling process.
Under the PPWR, single-use PET bottles need to contain increasing proportions of recycled content: at least 25% by 2025, rising to 30% by 2030.
“Conventional hot melt adhesives, which are commonly used for PET bottle labeling, are difficult to remove during the recycling process. Even in the hot caustic soda bath, which is part of the standard processing procedure, only 12% to 30% of the adhesive typically dissolves,” says Henkel.
“The result is contaminated PET flakes that impair the quality of the recycled product due to cloudiness and yellowing. These flakes are also no longer suitable for applications such as food packaging due to their reduced barrier properties.”