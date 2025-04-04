Beyond The Headlines: Henkel’s laundry bottle launch, Fujifilm’s printing tech collaboration
This week in industry news, Henkel launched new formulas and packaging across its all, Persil and Snuggle liquid laundry products. Meanwhile, Fujifilm partnered with SumnerOne to expand access to its advanced print technologies and Toppan Group acquired an ISCC Plus certification for three of its flexible packaging plants.
In brief: New consumer product launches
Henkel debuted new formulas and packaging across all of its all, Persil ,and Snuggle liquid laundry products. The new packaging began shipping to store shelves in the US in early March 2025 and will continue to roll out in subsequent months. Henkel’s new bottle design integrates 50% recycled plastic content, aiming to improve its environmental sustainability and efficiency from production to shipping and to consumer use. The initiative is said to achieve a nearly 5% net reduction in plastic, which is equivalent to the plastic found in over 20 million one-gallon milk jugs.
Polish aluminum beverage can manufacturer Canpack partnered with United Breweries, part of the Heineken Group, to appeal to the Indian beer market. The Kingfisher Masala and Mango Berry Twist beers target Gen Z consumers in India. Canpack said its recyclable cans offer a “brightly executed design that pays tribute to a well-loved facet of Indian culture.” The packaging design features images of street food carts used as the “cultural inspiration” behind the beer flavors. The 330 mL cans are said to be suitable for on-the-go consumption, and they are lightweight, easy to carry, chill, and share.
Leading Dutch juice company Riedel transitioned from using metal cans for its Van de Boom syrup range to SIG carton packs made of the packaging material SIG Terra Forest-based polymers. SIG is a Swiss provider of carton packaging, 95% of which are made from forest-based materials, including polymers linked to forest-based renewable materials, according to the company. The enhanced laser and optics system supports high-energy materials and ensures precision.
In brief: Partnerships and infrastructure
Fujifilm partnered with SumnerOne to expand access to its advanced print technologies, including solutions well-suited for packaging applications. The Fujifilm Acuity line enabled high-quality, detailed printing on both rigid and flexible packaging materials, offering features like white ink and multi-layer capabilities. Fujifilm’s integrated inkjet printbars allow packaging manufacturers to add digital printing directly into existing production lines, supporting hybrid analog/digital workflows. Through production print solutions, SumnerOne provided specialized service and support for high-volume packaging environments, ensuring reliable performance and customization options.
Italian plastic regeneration company Hera Group integrated Gurit Italia’s Carmignano di Brenta plant dedicated to PET recycling. The investment is sparked by the increased relevance of the PET recycling market. Aliplast plants focus on recycling post-consumer materials, including bottles and other everyday packaging. They recycle polymers such as PET, LDPE, HDPE, and PP and transform them into granules or flakes for various uses. Uses include the subsequent production of bottles, bags, or packaging films. The company has five other plants in Italy and platforms in Spain, France, and Poland. Aliplast reportedly recycles over 100,000 tons of plastics annually, mainly from post-consumer materials.
Stratasys expanded its Stereolithography Product Line with its Neo800+ high-speed large-format printer. The Neo800+ printer is said to deliver up to 50% faster throughput while expanding SLA capabilities for applications such as wind tunnel testing and tooling. The solution promises fast print speeds, high part yield, and low production costs for industries that require large, accurate, and repeatable high-fidelity parts. The Neo800+ uses ScanControl+, a scanning technology that improves printing speeds.
In brief: Sustainability certifications
The Japanese Toppan Group acquired an ISCC Plus-certification for three of its flexible packaging plants in Fukaya, Gunman, and Fukusaki. ISCC Plus is an international certification scheme for the sustainability of biomass and recycled raw materials. Toppan said it will now provide packaging that uses recycled plastic based on the ISCC Plus certification to Japanese and overseas markets. Toppan Group provides solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, decor materials, electronics, and digital transformation.
The Italian Botta EcoPackaging’s plant-based strapping achieved compostability certification for its Eco-Strong Plant Strapping for pallets. The solution is made from herbal fibers, which Botta says are environmentally friendly and offer a tensile strength of up to 220 kg. This tensile strength ensures durability and resistance to cracking and punctures, making the fibers a “reliable choice” for demanding packaging applications. Botta says that its Eco-Strong Plant Strapping for pallets offers a practical solution for companies seeking to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic without compromising the strength and durability they require for their packaging.