Coca-Cola revives personalized cans campaign for consumer connection experiences
Coca-Cola is bringing back its “Share a Coke” campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting consumers to experience personalized connections.
The campaign offers a tangible way to celebrate friendships and cross-cultural connections. The brand’s customization platform offers more names to choose from than when it was first launched, with the option for consumers to add their own personal touch.
Whenever consumers cannot find their names in store, they can scan the QR code on the can which takes them to the Share a Coke digital hub.
In 2011, Coca‑Cola Australia launched Share a Coke for the first time. The beverage giant says that the campaign made an impact on a global scale with a simple idea — turning Coca‑Cola bottles and cans into personalized containers by swapping out the logo with first names.
Islam ElDessouky, global vice president for Creative at Coca-Cola, says: “The iconic Share a Coke is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect.”
“It’s not just about likes and shares — we’re talking real-world moments, amplified. Get ready for a whole new level of sharing with fresh experiences and ways to spark joy with your crew. We’re bringing new channels and experiences to this campaign to help people uplift friendships through real-life everyday moments.”
Integrating digital experiences
With the relaunch, Coca-Cola aims to empower individuals to share personalized Coca-Cola cans as an expression of appreciation for a friend, loved one, or colleague.
Key elements of the Share a Coke campaign include:
- On-pack QR code: The gateway to hosting the digital experience and customization platform.
- AV: “The Magic of Sharing” AV brings the storytelling of Share a Coke to life.
- High reach OOH: The campaign’s messaging comes to life with striking new OOH ads, highlighting feelings and energy.
- Digital experience: The Share a Coke Memory Maker is an interactive digital experience that allows consumers to create fun, unique and personalized videos, using their own content.
- Customization platform: Using the Coca-Cola app, users have the power to customize their Coca-Cola with more names than before.
By integrating digital experiences and personalized moments, the company is refreshing its brand experience and setting a new standard for how brands can meaningfully engage with their audiences to build connections.
To celebrate the relaunch, Coca-Cola has created Share a Coke Memory Maker, a digital experience that allows users to create fun, unique, and personalized videos using their own content.
The campaign embodies Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” philosophy, highlighting joy and connection when people come together. “It’s an invitation to move beyond the digital ether and create enduring shares with those who matter most online and in real life,” says the company.