Syntegon unveils flow wrapper for cross-market efficiency and cost savings
Syntegon has launched the Pack 103 flow wrapping machine for food, non-food, and medical products. The flow wrapper boasts an output of up to 175 packs per minute and is designed for small and medium-sized businesses.
The flexible flow wrapping machine can handle a wide range of products and pack formats, says Syntegon. Moreover, it has a 100mm cutting head option and a small parts chute, catering to small products that can wrap items 25mm long. Overall, the machine has a wide format range from 25 mm–457 mm in length, 12 mm–25 mm in width, 6 mm–110 mm in height.
Kimberly Kocer, product manager at Syntegon, says: “This machine embodies our commitment to providing cost-effective, highly durable flow wrapping solutions. Whether you’re a mom-and-pop shop or a growing enterprise, the Pack 103 is an ideal companion on your journey to automation. It can help businesses optimize their packaging lines and improve overall productivity.”
User experience
The packaging technology company’s latest model replaces the Pack 102, providing greater efficiency and ease of use while remaining budget-friendly.
Syntegon explains that Pack 103 offers fast delivery, easy setup, efficient installation, and reliable, long-term use.
It has “streamlined functions” and simplified troubleshooting for a “hassle-free” user experience. Operators can adjust settings on the touchscreen interface, and fast format changes allow businesses to “adapt to changing product demands with ease.”
Automation for food packaging
In the F&B packaging industry, companies are innovating to improve cost and operational efficiency as automation has become essential for businesses striving to remain competitive in today’s fast-evolving packaging landscape.
Recently, Rockwell Automation launched the M100 Electronic Motor Starter to optimize productivity, reduce downtime, and improve safety in F&B packaging manufacturing. The motor starter can integrate “seamlessly” into intelligent motor control setups, providing a cost-effective, space-efficient option that improves automation performance.
Meanwhile, Ulma Packaging launched its TFX thermoformers for the food industry. The TFX range incorporates movement synchronization that boosts production by up to 10% and a vacuum system design that improves efficiency by reducing the vacuum cycle time by 20%.