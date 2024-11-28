Hey Circle equips optician stores with reusable shipping bags for sustainable logistics
Hey Circle is providing Pricon, a German wholesaler for optician stores, with reusable shipping packaging to cut waste and CO2 emissions.
The project includes customized reusable shipping bags in two sizes, covering approximately 90% of all shipments.
Doris Diebold, Hey Circle’s CEO and founder, tells Packaging Insights that the glasses are not specially padded but are transported in their own case in a Hey Circle shipping bag. “The fact that the bags are also collected in a reusable box and never run over conveyor belts but are handled manually ensures that the goods are handled with care.”
Shipping to approximately 6,200 stores generates packaging waste for Pricon. Such single-use waste can be reduced with reusable transport packaging.
Key considerations for suitable packaging included handling return processes, integration into the warehouse management system and defining the right reusable packaging solutions.
“Hey Circle offers a higher quality than traditional cardboard packaging for comparable costs while caring for the environment,” says Diebold.
Matthias Köste, managing partner at Pricon, adds: “With Hey Circle, we found a partner that offers quality and transparency. We were particularly impressed by the environmental benefits and tailored solutions.”
Saving emissions and waste
Hey Circle offers customized products starting from an order volume of 1,000 pieces. Pricon leveraged this service to integrate the shipping bags into its existing processes: Velcro fasteners instead of zippers, full-surface label holders and CI-compliant design are among the adaptations.
Pricon and Hey Circle closely collaborated with logistics provider Transmed to refine the bag design.
After just a few cycles, reusable shipping bags save CO2 and waste compared to single-use alternatives. Hey Circle’s life cycle assessment typically assumes a lifespan of 50 cycles for its shipping bags. Since Pricon bundles the bags and avoids conveyor belt use, less wear and tear is expected, potentially extending their lifespan.
The 35-gram bag with a base ships (children’s) glasses, including cases. Previously, single-use cardboard boxes the size of DIN-A5 were used. Over 50 cycles, the switch saves 97% of CO2 emissions and approximately 7.5 kg of waste.
The 29-gram bag without a base replaces hard-to-recycle padded envelopes. Its lifetime savings are 87% in CO2 emissions and 3.9 kg of waste.
A streamlined return system
Reusable packaging is the standard for all orders shipped to optician stores serviced by Transmed. Glasses orders are dispatched via Transmed and complemented by a streamlined return management system.
The shipping label, applied over the closure flap, doubles as a transport seal. Orders are collected from Pricon in the evening and delivered nationwide the following morning. After the store checks and removes the contents, the transport label can be cleanly removed. For returns, the bag is emptied or filled with additional items, labeled with the included return label, and placed in the night drop box.
The pre-assigned return label ensures easy tracking. Once back at the warehouse, the empty bag is scanned, automatically crediting the customer’s account. Unreturned bags are charged after ten days, promoting high return rates without requiring stores to implement a traditional deposit system.
Looking ahead, Pricon plans to transition the remaining 10% of shipments to reusable packaging and expand the system further. Eventually, reusable shipping packaging will be implemented for deliveries with other parcel carriers. “In 10 years, this should be the industry standard,” says Köste.