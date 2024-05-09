How pictures on packages can evoke olfactory imagery to boost consumer choice
09 May 2024 --- A study published in the International Journal of Research in Marketing finds that brands can boost sales by increasing the olfactory impact of a product by adding a visual cue to packaging and branding material, such as showing cut lemons rather than whole lemons.
Led by Zachary Estes, professor of marketing at City University of London’s Bayes Business School and Varun Sharma, assistant teaching professor at Carnegie Mellon University (Qatar), the research underscores the influence of imagery on consumer perception of scented goods.
“Marketers and their clients have sought to infuse packaging and even print advertisements with appropriate pleasant fragrances for some time. There is strong evidence that appealing scents can boost shop sales,” says co-author Estes.
“However, that process is costly and not always practical for individual products. It also has limited impact — research suggests that just 11% of customers sniff fragranced magazine ads, for example.”
“Our study suggests there is a less expensive route to the olfactory senses — one where people’s imaginations almost do the marketer’s work. Unsurprisingly, attractive images of flowers or fruit with pleasant smells will attract customers if they are relevant to the product. However, that impact can be magnified by using specific images that also intensify stimulation of the olfactory senses,” Estes continues.
The research uncovers a gap in current marketing practices, as many scented products lack imagery that aligns with their fragrances. Instances where brands opt for visuals associated with unpleasant odors, such as old trainers or ashtrays in air freshener labels, are highlighted as detrimental to product perception as they diminish consumer appeal.
“Costly mistakes”
The study also analyzed consumer ratings, revealing a preference for products featuring scent-relevant imagery. “Products branded with a relevant image of the source of the scent scored significantly better, with an average rating of 4.66 out of 5 stars, compared to 4.46 stars for products without a picture of scent on the package,” write the researchers.
Furthermore, in an online survey, 200 participants were asked to choose between two fruit-scented handwash products with and without pictures of the relevant fruit on the packaging.
The presence of imagery proved paramount in consumer choice. When products were described as having a floral scent, images of yellow roses elicited a more positive response than sunflowers, attributed to the stronger olfactory association with roses.
“With this large market comes a growing demand to advertise and package these scented products effectively. Our work suggests that scent has far more pervasive and powerful marketing potential than previously thought,” says Sharma.
“It’s reasonable to assume that even when packaging or advertisements carry a scent-related picture, it is initially chosen for visual appeal. Marketers and their clients need to understand the wider power of such images. Unless marketers fully understand why such pictures are effective and their impact is multisensory, they may make costly mistakes.”
The study advocates for a nuanced understanding of the interplay between visuals and scent in product packaging and branding. By strategically incorporating scent-evoking imagery, brands can captivate consumers’ senses and enhance product appeal in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
By Radhika Sikaria