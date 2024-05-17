UPM Raflatac unveils “world’s first RecyClass-certified” paper label for HDPE and PP packs
17 May 2024 --- UPM Raflatac has introduced a “New Wave” paper label for plastic packaging that is compatible with recycling. The company claims it is the “world’s first” RecyClass-certified paper label for rigid high-density PE (HDPE) and PP containers.
The company’s test results reportedly confirm compatibility for natural and white material streams, which require the highest purity of recyclate from recycling processes.
“Obtaining RecyClass approval for natural and white HDPE and PP rigid packaging has been difficult until now due to the lack of any RecyClass-approved label. However, with the introduction of the New Wave paper label material, brands can now achieve certification for the final packaging with New Wave label material certified by RecyClass,” shares UPM Raflatac.
“This ‘Letter of Compatibility’ confirms that the label material is compatible with recycling technologies used at an industrial scale.”
The New Wave label material is designed to provide functionality for the entire life cycle of products, primarily home and personal care products such as soap bottles or washing detergent containers.
Designed for recycling
The new label supports the purity of recycled materials by washing them off cleanly at 40 degrees Celsius using plain water without chemicals.
Available now to customers in EMEIA, followed by the Asian market, the New Wave label material is tested to perform without fiber loss in the recycling process, helping to prevent contamination in material streams.
Protecting fiber loss ensures the resulting recyclate can be used again in new packaging without compromising on quality and gives producers more choice when using label materials from a renewable source.
“When brands choose the New Wave Label material for their rigid HDPE or PP packaging, they can make the full package eligible for RecyClass certification,” states Robert Taylor, director of sustainability at UPM Raflatac.
“Brand owners will not have to test the packaging further if all packaging components have either a Letter of Compatibility, a technology approval letter or the material choice meets RecyClass Design for Recycling Guidelines.”
Meeting regulations
UPM presents its environmental sustainability commitments through the “Beyond Fossils” ambition. “This launch marks a significant breakthrough in our efforts to enhance the circularity of plastic packaging,” says Sylwia Jurys, vice president of paper laminates at UPM Raflatac.
“As regulations such as the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation continue to evolve, we have worked with RecyClass to provide a solution that meets strict recycling criteria and sets a new standard for sustainable packaging. We are proud to lead the way in recyclable packaging solutions, helping brand owners meet their sustainability targets and close the loop to support a circular packaging economy.”
Earlier this month, UPM Raflatac also released a new line of products under its Carbon Action Plastic Labels portfolio to help customers reduce the carbon footprint of their packaging materials. The line is planned for expansion later this year, with the first products now available in the EMEIA and Americas.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria