IFFA 2025 preview: Automatization and digitalization drive protein packaging efficiencies
Efficiency through innovation, putting sustainability into action, and growing product variety are among the top themes attendees can explore at the upcoming IFFA trade show in Frankfurt, Germany. Between May 3–8, exhibitors will showcase technology for meat and alternative proteins and their packaging solutions.
Packaging Insights speaks to Multivac and Albert Handtmann about why the packaging leaders expect to see an increase in automation for protein packaging. We also discuss industry trends the exhibitors tap into, including line efficiency, downtime minimization, cost optimization, and plastic reduction.
“Automation and digitalization do not only help to optimize personnel efficiency and processes but also reduce errors and avoid unplanned machine downtime. This helps significantly to increase output and line productivity,” Peter Lenz, manager of Market Intelligence and Corporate Product Management at Multivac, tells us.
He describes the food industry as “a sleeping giant” when it comes to automation and digitalization. “Many food manufacturers, especially mid-sized companies, are still missing out on unfulfilled potential. We can offer our customers a broad range of automation and digitalization solutions that have proven to generate substantial value in real-life daily operations.”
Marco Utzen, head of Marketing Communications at the Albert Handtmann Processing Division, suggests that the optimization of “processing and line competence” of protein product preparation should be designed to integrate later stages of production, including “downstream process steps, such as packaging solutions.”
Tackling costs and staff shortages
According to Multivac’s Lenz, retailers and consumers are seeking various meat and alternative protein products, and there is a growing demand for “quality, availability, and sustainable packaging.”
“On the other hand, food companies are facing a growing labor shortage, rising raw material costs and energy prices, and intense competitive pressure. In times like these, highly efficient yet flexible production lines are the key to remaining competitive,” he argues.
At IFFA 2025, Multivac will exhibit its line for packaging minced meat in flow packs, an automatic system for handling sausages, and a “highly flexible” portioning line for medium-sized meat processors and food service providers.
Lenz says: “Our flexible machines and systems increase efficiency and reduce personnel requirements, so small businesses up to industrial companies can meet the growing challenges of cost pressure and staff shortages in the industry.”
“One of the highlights of our booth will be a high-output slicing line for raw ham products, which is designed for outstanding efficiency.”
Simpler operations, higher output
Multivac will also present a solution for automatic sausage loading, handling up to 1,200 sausages per minute. “With nearly 100 installations around the world, this is no concept study but proven technology.”
“A new function of Multivac Line Control (MLC), the so-called ‘article change on the fly,’ enables operators to change seamlessly between different items during running operation — without having to interrupt production or run the line empty. This allows for approximately 10% higher output based on the same machinery and personnel.”
Lenz explains that “unlike stand-alone solutions, where each machine is monitored and controlled separately,” the MLC provides a unified control platform that simplifies line operation and reduces operator errors. It also allows simple linking to ERP (enterprise resource planning) and MES (manufacturing execution systems) systems for seamless production processes.
Meanwhile, Multivac’s Smart Services offer solutions for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing production. The aim of the Smart Services is to allow customers to determine and eliminate the causes of failure and unplanned downtime and to monitor pack quality and output of the line.
Plant-based solutions
Albert Handtmann’s booth at IFFA 2025 will focus on the “current topic” of sustainable nutrition, including alternative protein processes, concept products, and new developments in process technology.
“One of our responses to such trends is our new Handtmann ConProSachet system packaging food products into alginate sachets,” says Utzen.
“The system offers a new packaging process for fluid or pasty food products and food supplements into small sachets, pods, or pockets, using seaweed-based material, so-called alginate, rather than plastic film as a casing.”
Utzen argues that seaweed is one of the most sustainable resources nature has to offer. “The most significant advantage is that the sachets are edible and can simply be ingested or disposed of in organic waste after use because they biodegrade within a few weeks.”
He says that the food processing industry is facing the challenge of developing concepts that effectively complement animal resources and integrate sustainable technologies.
“At Handtmann Processing, we are committed to responsible action and have been pioneers in developing alternative processing concepts for over two decades.”
“This includes our ConPro technology for products with a plant-based alginate casing instead of animal or plastic-based casings, and our diverse solutions for the production of alternative proteins.”
Driving circularity
Utzen identifies “a strong trend” toward take-away, snacking, convenience, and ready meals, with sauces, dips, dressings, jams, and similar products becoming increasingly used.
“ConPro offers potential for product innovation in other industry sectors thanks to the new edible sachet form, for example for sausage and cheese products.”
Utzen says that ConPro was co-developed with Notpla, a UK-based material innovation company and winner of the Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation. “Notpla is an acronym for ‘not plastic’ and the company is committed to the development of all-natural packaging solutions.”
Multivac also sets out to contribute to the circular economy through alternative and recyclable packaging materials. “We want to enable our customers to save resources wherever possible — this means we not only develop but also consult on solutions that reduce the plastic content of packaging,” says Lenz.
The company’s goal is to minimize the consumption of packaging material without compromising product protection and shelf life.
“At IFFA, we will also present the new Multivac pixelHeat and Multivac pixelSeal heating systems integrated into thermoforming packaging machines to produce high-quality thermoformed packs with up to 50% less material.”