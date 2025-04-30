Stora Enso launches printable folding boxboard for food packaging
Stora Enso has introduced Performa Nova, a folding boxboard developed to meet the rising demand for renewable and recyclable packaging. The new board is suited for dry, frozen, and chilled food, as well as chocolate and confectionery applications.
Manufactured using Stora Enso’s proprietary FiberLight Tec technology, Performa Nova delivers a “strong yet lightweight board.” The board is said to enhance material efficiency by enabling more packaging with less raw material without compromising structural integrity or visual appeal.
Tuomas Puonti, vice president of Product Development at Stora Enso Packaging Materials, says: “At the core of Performa Nova is a breakthrough in how we approach strength and sustainability.”
“By leveraging our FiberLight Tec technology, we’ve been able to develop a product that supports brand owners’ and converters’ efficiency goals while maintaining the high standards required for protecting packaged products.”
Performa Nova is available to customers following the launch of Stora Enso’s consumer board production line in Oulu, Finland, the company’s largest production facility. The product is said to represent a milestone in the company’s investment in fiber-based packaging materials.
The board offers box compression strength and a smooth surface for printing. It is designed for food safety and can be combined with barrier coatings for protection. It is available in grammages ranging from 200 to 315 g/m2.
Stora Enso also plans an organizational restructure to strengthen its strategic focus on renewable packaging. The group’s renewable packaging business will account for approximately 60% of its full-year revenue.