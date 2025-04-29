Nefab acquires Spanish packaging provider to expand regional presence
Nefab Group, through Nefab Spain, has acquired Embalajes Echeberria Soluciones de Embalaje, specializing in complete packaging solutions and heavy-duty corrugated products.
Through the acquisition, Nefab aims to strengthen its global and local market position and save supply chain resources.
The fiber-based solutions offered by Embalajes Echeberria, particularly for heavy-duty applications, complement Nefab Spain’s current capabilities. Nefab plans to better support regional and local customers through the integration, offering innovative and sustainable solutions.
“Through this important acquisition, we are further strengthening Nefab’s market position in Spain and enhancing our capability to support customers in key segments like LiB (Lithium-ion Batteries), e-mobility, defense, and energy. Our expanded market presence and portfolio of sustainable solutions will allow us to serve our customers even better,” says Per Öhagen, president and CEO at Nefab.
Serving regional and local customers
Embalajes Echeberria provides complete packaging solutions and supports customers with “high-quality and sustainable” packaging products.
Joseba Zárraga, sales manager at Embalajes Echeberria, says: “We are thrilled to become part of Nefab and contribute to their purpose and global value proposition, with a particular focus on the Basque region. Nefab’s dedication to customer service and resource optimization strongly aligns with our values, and we are eager to grow together.”
Rui Garrido, executive vice president for Nefab’s EMEA region, adds: “With this acquisition, we further enhance our ability to serve regional and local customers with innovative solutions that deliver both financial and environmental savings. We are excited to welcome the Embalajes Echeberria team to the Nefab.”
Following the acquisition of Embalajes Echeberria, the Nefab reportedly consists of 5,000 employees across 38 countries, with an annual turnover exceeding SEK10 billion (US$1 billion).