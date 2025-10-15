London Packaging Week 2025 live: James Cropper debuts colored paper portfolio
Key takeaways
- James Cropper debuts its uncoated Coloursource paper range at London Packaging Week 2025.
- The company highlights its evolution from a manufacturer to a collaborative creative partner, showcasing historic craftsmanship.
- Managing director Paul Barber emphasizes regulatory compliance, sustainability, and nurturing young talent amid market instability.
As London Packaging Week 2025 kicks off, Packaging Insights speaks with James Cropper about the launch of its Coloursource portfolio. We also explore the paper company’s expectations for the show amid shifting regulations and global market stability.
Produced on-site at its Burneside mill in Cumbria, UK, the Coloursource portfolio features 50 heritage shades using the company’s dyed-in-the-fiber process.
Paul Barber, managing director at James Cropper, tells us: “This year will be a particularly special show for us, complete with new product launches, a new partner on the stand, and we’re running an exciting workshop that promises something a little different for attendees. We’re sure the other exhibitors on the show floor will bring the same energy.”
On display at London Packaging Week
Barber states that “part of the joy” of London Packaging Week is that it is never clear what to expect, highlighting it as one of the few events in the UK in which print, packaging, and brand industries come together. He expects ample room to network and build collaborations.
“We will be joined by the team from Winter & Company, who we recently announced as our exclusive partner for Coloursource. Since we announced the Coloursource brand in the summer, we know it’s been the subject of intense interest across multiple industries. If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on it, now’s your chance.”
James Cropper will also deliver a workshop with paper artist Nathan Ward on the Luxury stage on October 16. Barber explains that the event will give visitors a chance to explore craft paper by creating personal keepsakes.
Maintaining a “historic craft”
Coloursource is the most significant step that James Cropper has taken in its 170-year history, according to Barber. With the launch, James Cropper aims to shift the perception of the company from a manufacturer to a collaborative partner.
“We want to push the envelope regarding what people expect from a paper manufacturer. Traditionally, it hasn’t been seen as our responsibility to showcase what the material is capable of.”
“We want to change that mindset — we’re not just manufacturers, we’re collaborative partners with a historic craft. We’re aiming for people to leave the show feeling as passionate about paper as we do.”
The paper company is also looking to find new customers and strengthen existing partnerships to ensure that Coloursource is introduced to the UK market on the “biggest stage possible”.
Regulatory compliance
In the wider paper packaging landscape, James Cropper highlights Europe’s regulatory shift. Specifically, Barber notes the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and the UK’s EPR, are helping drive fiberization solutions in the industry.
“Compliance requires brands to look at all levels of their supply chain, and for many companies, that means onshoring their manufacturing processes in the UK. We’re proud to offer a historic, high-quality option for businesses looking to reduce emissions with high-performance recyclable paper materials.”
At the same time, brands are trying to differentiate themselves in the market.
Barber argues that supply chain transparency about material provenance and recyclability is “more important now than ever.”
Young talent
However, there are concerns over rising costs tied to upcoming regulations. Meanwhile, global supply chain volatility and market instability pressure businesses to secure margins.
Barber adds: “We also listen when our packaging customers tell us that a lot of experience is aging out of the industry, and there is a real push to improve pathways for young people to get into packaging and print-related careers.”
He concludes that London Packaging Week is important for spotlighting young creative talent across the industry.