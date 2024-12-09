Indian researchers develop edible millet-based straws to address PFAS concerns
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) have created edible straws made from barnyard millets, marking a step forward in sustainable alternatives to plastic and paper straws.
The innovation, spearheaded by research scholar Miss Tejaswini Dhanaji Patil under the guidance of professor Kirtiraj K Gaikwad from the Functional Food Packaging Lab, aims to address two issues at once: the reduction of plastic waste and the demand for safer, eco-friendly drinking utensil.
While paper straws have gained traction as a replacement for plastic, studies have raised concerns about their potential health risks due to PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” used for water resistance. In contrast, IIT Roorkee’s millet-based straws are entirely biodegradable, chemical-free and edible.
Gaikwad says: “These millet straws are designed to decompose naturally, leaving no environmental footprint. Their chemical-free composition ensures safety for consumers, while their durability offers the same convenience as traditional straws. This innovation showcases IIT Roorkee’s commitment to practical, health-focused solutions for global challenges like plastic pollution.”
Bridging tradition and innovation
The millet straws are durable enough to maintain structural integrity in liquids, rivaling traditional plastic straws while providing the health benefits of barnyard millets. Fully biodegradable, they decompose without leaving harmful residues.
dietary fiber, offering both soluble and insoluble fractions.Barnyard millet, native to India and cultivated for thousands of years, remains a widely grown crop across the country. Known for its nutritional profile, it is a highly digestible source of protein and a provider of
Millet is a climate-resilient crop. Following the FAO’s declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, India has experienced a surge in millet-based innovations.
Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, director of IIT Roorkee, says: “At IIT Roorkee, we strive to foster innovations that address critical global challenges while leveraging India’s rich heritage and resources.”
“The millet-based straws developed by our researchers are a shining example of how modern science and traditional wisdom can come together to create impactful, eco-friendly solutions. This is not just a product; it is a step toward reducing plastic dependency and promoting a healthier, sustainable future.”
Last year, researchers at IIT Roorkee developed India’s first edible cups made from Kodo millets. These innovative cups demonstrate performance comparable to plastic cups, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.