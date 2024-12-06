Beyond The Headlines: Ardagh Glass starts green glass melting, ProAmpac receives packaging award
This week in industry news, Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe started producing green hydrogen for glass melting, while ProAmpac won the TreeHouse Foods’ 2024 Supplier Value Award for its contributions to ESG, and Leibinger opened an application center in Germany.
In brief: Launches
Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe), an operating business of Ardagh Group, announced its production of green hydrogen for glass melting via a hydrogen electrolyzer at its facility in Limmared, Sweden. The 5 MW Proton Exchange Membrane hydrogen electrolyzer uses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, supplying hydrogen to the energy mix in the furnace. Since testing of the electrolyzer began in October, the furnace has combusted 109,000 m3 of hydrogen produced onsite, saving 70 tons of CO2. This partly hydrogen-fired glass furnace follows the launch of AGP’s flagship NextGen Furnace in Obernkirchen, Germany, where 60% electrical heating has already been achieved, delivering a 64% reduction in carbon emissions.
Westfalia Fruit, an international supplier of fruits and vegetables, launched laser engraving on mangoes. The initiative puts an end to loose plastic PLU stickers. After extensive testing and trial runs, the technology has been introduced to customers in Europe. The laser engraving innovation was a collaboration between the Dutch and German branches aimed at guaranteeing the quality and shelf life of the fruit.
Endo launched its Adrenalin (epinephrine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection) ready-to-use premixed bag, the “first and only” FDA-approved, manufacturer-prepared epinephrine premixed intravenous (IV) bag. The Adrenalin premixed bag is the latest addition to Endo Injectable Solutions’ TruDelivery product line and platform. Ready-to-use products streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. The bag does not require compounding, diluting, mixing or transferring. The single-port IV tubing reduces risk of inadvertently adding other medications to the bag. The product also has a 24-month shelf life at room temperature.
Securikett developed TracelessVOID Security Labels, designed to provide tamper protection. The traceless VOID labels also preserve the pristine appearance of the products. The unique construction ensures that no adhesive remains on the packaging, making it suitable for exclusive packaging such as cosmetic jars, luxury product boxes or electronic devices. These labels deliver tamper evidence without compromising the aesthetic design.
In brief: Awards and progresses
ProAmpac was recognized with TreeHouse Foods’ 2024 Supplier Value Award for its contributions to ESG. ProAmpac has made contributions in several key areas, including sustainability leadership, by developing materials that enable TreeHouse to produce environmentally friendly products. The company has also driven productivity improvements, delivering consistent enhancements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Through innovative growth, ProAmpac has developed new packaging solutions, creating opportunities for companies. It also has a strong focus on service metrics and proactive communication to address and resolve challenges. Additionally, ProAmpac leverages its technical expertise to identify and eliminate the root causes of operational issues.
UPM Raflatac announced further progress toward the 2025 commitments is detailed in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment 2024 Progress Report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme. UPM Raflatac continued its work toward UPM’s 2030 responsibility targets and a future beyond fossils. The company has reduced the scope 1 and 2 emission intensity of its factories by 36% by 2023, compared to a 2015 baseline year.
SnapSlide, a packaging innovations company, won the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) People’s Choice Award at Pack Expo Chicago 2024. SnapSlide was selected from among 19 AmeriStar award-winning products. It earned top recognition for its no-torque closure, which allows single-handed opening and closing while maintaining child resistance criteria. SnapSlide was also previously recognized in the “Drug & Pharmaceutical” category of the 2024 IoPP AmeriStar Awards. SnapSlide’s patented mechanism is designed to empower individuals with physical limitations. This inclusive advancement replaces conventional push-and-turn mechanics, making medication more accessible, safer and easier to use independently.
In brief: Installations and openings
Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA installed its AccurioLabel 400 digital label press at C K Print and Design, a division of C K Enterprises (CKE) in Lone Jack, US. C K Print and Design, a commercial printer and label converter, prints a variety of products for its customers, ranging from labels to postcards and large format prints. The new press would enhance its offerings and provide additional capacity. CKE’s partnership with Konica Minolta has continued to grow as the business has expanded, culminating most recently in an agreement to upgrade its bizhub label PRESS C71cf to the AccurioLabel 230. C K Print and Design produces prime labels across various industries, including chemical, F&B and beauty. AccurioLabel presses offer an affordable entry point to high-quality digital label printing that small businesses or boutique label converters looking to expand their capabilities can take advantage of without a large upfront investment.
Leibinger opened an application center in Germany that creates print samples that are in line with specific customer requirements. The technical equipment and resources enable realistic sampling. Customers benefit from a comprehensive package of tailored printing technology and ideally matched ink for their specific applications. Leibinger’s fully automatic nozzle sealing technology and the center’s 70 printers ensure customers receive printed samples back within three days. The Leibinger ink portfolio includes 70 inks.