Temu accelerates economic growth in Oman with e-commerce partnership
Temu, the direct-from-factory online marketplace, is partnering with Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, to enhance e-commerce packaging delivery service across Oman.
The collaboration combines Temu’s direct-from-factory business model with Asyad Express’s advanced logistics network to offer access to various quality products at affordable prices.
As part of the alliance, Temu expands its payment methods to include a new cash-on-delivery option.
“Temu’s mission is to make quality products affordable to more consumers. We aim to deliver a superior customer experience by working with Asyad Express as a local fulfillment partner,” a Temu spokesperson says.
Jason Ashbrook, vice president for Commercial at Asyad Express, adds: “We are pleased to collaborate with Temu to provide quality and reliable services to online shoppers in Oman. Together, we aim to ensure customer satisfaction in the delivery and fulfillment process.”
Enhancing trade
Asyad Express provides efficient and reliable global express delivery services. The partnership with Temu aligns with the strategic vision of Asyad Group aiming to reinforce Oman’s role as a premier logistics gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and MENA.
The collaboration aims to enhance cross-border trade, attract global businesses and contribute to the economic growth for Oman, leveraging Asyad Express’ robust infrastructure and advanced technology.
Since launching services in Oman in September 2023, Temu has offered various products across over 200 categories, from household items to electronics. By connecting customers directly with manufacturers, Temu says its model reduces costs and inefficiencies typically seen in traditional retail supply chains.
As consumer shopping behaviors evolve, the alliance aims to position the partners at the forefront of digital retail innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce regions.
