Innovia Films UK launches PVC-free coater for the graphics industry
Innovia Films UK has introduced the Rayoart coating line for graphics film applications at its production plant in Wigton, UK. The 40-meter-long coating line offers multiple techniques for water-based coatings.
Innovia Films is a materials science company producing biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films for labels, graphics, packaging, and tobacco.
Innovia Films says the coater aims to reduce environmental impact throughout the product life cycle. Sustainability is improved by removing PVC, lowering energy consumption in production, eliminating the use of hazardous substances like chlorine, and boosting recyclability, improving end-of-life product performance.
“This new tailormade coater will be fully dedicated to produce our environmental friendly PVC-free Rayoart film, pushing forward innovation and eco-friendly solutions for the graphics industry,” says Simon Huber, managing director at Innovia Europe.
“We have added capabilities for specialty coated graphics films, which will make it easy for our customers to transition from PVC to our PVC-free solutions. This will be a step change for the graphics industry — switching from a material that is detrimental in recycling to a material that actually can be recycled.”
Darren Jackson, general manager at Innovia UK, says that for the Rayoart range made from recyclable PP, the company needed the right equipment to engineer the surfaces required by customers.
“The coating line enables us to manufacture the products we have developed on our pilot coating equipment now under industrial conditions at high line speeds and full web width.”
Hidden PVC use
Jackson explains that retailers and brand owners are often unaware they are dealing with PVC films for their advertisements, either at the point of sale or in the retail space, as it has been a common material for a long time.
“With Rayoart base film, we offer a high-quality polyolefin-based alternative that performs exceptionally well while supporting a more sustainable material choice. It’s a significant step forward in enabling self-adhesive graphics applications without compromising on environmental responsibility — for indoor and outdoor applications.”
The company says its investment in the new coating line is linked to its Innovia Films sustainability strategy and the Global Commitment of the New Plastics Economy led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in 2020 to drive change through active partnerships and support a more circular economy.
At Packaging Innovations 2025 in the UK, Packaging Insights spoke to Innovia Films about its focus on monomaterials, recycled plastic, and high-barrier solutions to ensure regulatory compliance.
Last month, the company opened a new line for labels and packaging films near Leipzig, Germany.