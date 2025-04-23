Mondi and Evonik unveil recyclable paper bags for chemical powders
Mondi and chemicals company Evonik have jointly developed a recyclable, pre-made paper bag designed for chemical powders. The packaging solution has been created to cut the carbon footprint of packaging for fumed silica, which is used as a performance additive in various industrial and consumer applications.
The innovation replaces a plastic-coated paper layer with a two-ply, pre-made, paper-based solution. The new packaging achieves a weight reduction of 30% and a lower carbon footprint, as assessed by Mondi’s internal Product Impact Assessment tool.
Florian Ullrich, sales director for paper bags Germany at Mondi says: “Valve bags are designed for high-speed filling and with sensitive contents such as these specialty chemical powders, high-quality material and secure closing options are paramount.”
“Being able to deliver and improve on these elements while reducing the carbon footprint of the packaging was a challenge we were delighted to answer alongside Evonik.”
Efficient vacuum filling
Using Mondi’s high porosity kraft paper, the lightweight bag is said to deliver strength, durability, and stretch. Mondi applied a small amount of spot coating to the bag, enabling Evonik to securely seal it after filling.
The fine powders with tailor-made properties need to be easy and efficient to fill and be able to withstand the demanding conditions of vacuum chamber filling, according to Mondi.
The high porosity kraft paper used for the new bags is not coated, which allows for quick air release and reduces vacuum filling time. Meanwhile, the closing mechanism ensures tight and secure packaging. Once filled, the bags are palletized and shrink-wrapped for transport and storage.
Susanne Pellengahr, head of sustainability transformation at Evonik’s Smart Effects business line, says: “In the Smart Effects business line, we collaborate closely with our partners on projects focused on CO2 reduction, portfolio transformation, and the circular economy. Our partnership with Mondi on packaging transformation exemplifies how every part of our business is aligned on the same sustainable path.”