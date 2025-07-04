UK Aluminum Federation launches alliance to secure industry foothold
The Aluminium Federation (ALFED) has introduced the UK Aluminium Alliance (UKAA). The new alliance aims to enhance collaboration across the aluminum industry, drive low-carbon growth, and secure aluminum’s place in the UK’s industrial policy.
The alliance was unveiled at the House of Lords before government stakeholders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), recyclers, and industry leaders. It is said to align with the government’s new Industrial Strategy for a Stronger Britain and recent energy cost reforms announced for over 7,000 manufacturing businesses.
The UKAA will serve as a coordinated, cross-sector platform to unlock investment, accelerate policy reform, and amplify the strategic importance of aluminum in defence, construction, manufacturing, and the transition to net zero.
Boosting aluminum’s position
The alliance was developed in partnership with consultancy firm Connecting for Net Zero and will operate as a formal part of ALFED — bringing together smelters, processors, finishers, manufacturers, and OEMs in a collaborative industrial framework.
“The launch of the UK Aluminium Alliance comes at a crucial time,” says Nadine Bloxsome, CEO of the Aluminium Federation.
“With the UK’s Industrial Strategy reaffirming support for decarbonization, sovereign manufacturing, and lower industrial energy costs, this alliance will ensure aluminum plays a leading role in powering Britain’s clean and competitive industrial future. It’s time to stop viewing aluminum as just a recyclable material — and start recognizing it as critical infrastructure for the economy, net zero, and national resilience.”
Industry engagement
The alliance will focus on strengthening five key areas:
- Energy pricing reform: Supporting implementation of the British Industry Supercharger and long-term cost competitiveness
- Sector mapping: Building a live national picture of UK aluminium capacity and reprocessing to support procurement and investment
- Workforce development: Strengthening the domestic skills pipeline and aligning with green skills funding
- Circular market development: Scaling UK demand and closed-loop aluminum systems
- Policy engagement: Ensuring aluminum is formally recognized as a strategic material in UK industrial planning.
The alliance aims to engage with ALFED members and other industry stakeholders. ALFED will embed the alliance in its technical services, training, and policy work.