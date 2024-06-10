Interzero enters partnership to scale reusable e-commerce packs for refurbished electronics
10 Jun 2024 --- Interzero, a European service provider for closing product, material and logistics cycles, is teaming up with Germany-based start-up Hey Circle for reusable electronics packages. Hey Circle provides reusable e-commerce packages through which consumers can return electronics products to Interzero, who then refurbishes and returns them.
CEO & founder Doris Diebold at Hey Circle tells Packaging Insights that maximizing the reuse of electronics and packaging creates a positive environmental impact. “First, reducing the use of new materials, then reusing and finally recycling. That’s the perfect zero-waste approach.”
“Conserving resources and reducing CO2 emissions — that is exactly the approach that connects Interzero and Hey Circle. The decision to use reusable products is not only good for the environmental balance — depending on the case, it can also save costs and achieve a marketing effect. In the end, everyone wins.”
Resource-friendly shipping
Circular economy service provider Interzero reconditions around 300,000 used IT and communications devices annually to give them a new life. Interzero has been using Hey Circle’s reusable boxes to take back and ship smartphones, tablets and hard drives.
Interzero organizes all steps of the refurbishment process, from purchase to reuse. Using the Hey Circle reusable shipping solution saves additional resources.
For the partnership, the Hey Circle boxes L and XL are used. The boxes are designed for 50 cycles, have been tested for a stacking pressure of 150 kg and can be loaded with up to 12 or 15 kg. The CO2 savings were determined by the independent environmental consultancy Ökopol.
Jan Höschel, Interzero’s managing director, says: “At Interzero, we pursue the vision of a world without waste. In order to implement this vision in the logistics processes of our IT remarketing activities, the reusable shipping boxes from Hey Circle are a sustainable and future-proof option.”
Cross-industry tech
Hey Circle’s e-commerce packages are durable-, lightweight- and foldable-patented. “In addition to our hardware, our robust IT solution ensures the greatest possible positive impact,” asserts Diebold.
“Via the Hey Circle cloud, the implementation of the reusable packaging option in online shops, tracking of bags and boxes, management of deposit systems and monitoring of CO2 savings is handled.”
Looking ahead, she says the cloud will also serve as the foundation for the return of reusable packaging in retail stores.
Regarding the market applicability of Hey Circle boxes, Diebold elaborates that most goods that can be shipped in cardboard boxes can also be transported in reusable packaging.
“Currently, companies with high return rates, such as those in the fashion industry, or those shipping goods in a closed loop, such as rental, repair or employee equipment, are particularly interested.”
“This also applies to complete store replenishment, intralogistics and B2B shipping. Due to the typically high packaging and insulation costs, reusable shipping packaging for refrigerated food and pharmaceuticals is currently in high demand, too,” she adds.
Featuring pressure resistance
Diebold highlights three main challenges for shipping electronic devices: protecting the devices from damage, preventing unauthorized access and reducing environmental impact to meet the sustainability goals of the company and its customers.
“Our reusable shipping boxes are unique in the market. Unlike other reusable shipping boxes, which are either very heavy and bulky or not robust, our boxes can withstand a stacking pressure of up to 150 kg, have a closed body, are water- and dirt-resistant and can be sealed with a tamper-evident seal,” she explains.
“Additionally, by design, our boxes include straps that reduce the need for packing material and replace tape. A Hey Circle box can replace approximately 50 single-use cardboard boxes and save 94% in waste and 76% in CO2 emissions.”
By Natalie Schwertheim