Reloop welcomes UK Government’s progress on DRS legislation
Circular economy NGO Reloop welcomes the UK Government’s newly approved DRS for single-use beverage containers in England and Northern Ireland, expected to tackle the littering and offer a source of recycled materials to industries.
Sarah Horner, Reloop UK and Ireland director says: “We were delighted to see the DRS regulations pass through the UK Parliament, allowing England and Northern Ireland to move ahead at pace with the delivery of this vital scheme by October 2027.”
The system will cover 150 mL to three-liter single-use beverage containers made from plastic and metal.
“We fully support the next steps to kick off the scheme, which will both tackle the scourge of litter and offer a valuable source of recycled materials to industry,” Horner adds.
The introduction of the DRS in Scotland is already in the works. Last year, the Welsh Government announced that it will add glass to the DRS currently under development.
Deposit Management Organization
Following the new legislation, the UK Government will soon appoint a Deposit Management Organization (DMO) to act as a scheme administrator.
Applications to the DMO position closed last week, and an independent NGO will be appointed in April. The selected administrative body will oversee the scheme’s day-to-day running.
Horner points out that the Republic of Ireland has seen almost 1 billion containers returned since the launch of its DRS scheme last February. National surveys have reported “huge falls” in single-use beverage litter around the country.
“Around the world, countries are rolling out deposit return schemes to boost recycling rates and tackle litter. Austria launched its scheme this month, and Spain has recently announced its own initiative,” she says.
“This widespread global support highlights how bottle DRS represents international best practice for creating a sustainable and circular economy while helping to tackle litter in our seas, rivers, trails, and streets.”
Consumers in England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland purchase 30 billion single-use beverage containers annually, including 12 billion plastic bottles and 13 billion cans. When fully implemented, the DRS aims to collect 85% of returnable drink containers.
Speaking to Packaging Insights about the DRS, Ecosurety said that the government is expected to comply with the timeframes outlined in the legislation, which “puts everyone involved in packaging and recycling on notice.”