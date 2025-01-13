UPM Raflatac harnesses adhesive and coating tech for sticky note collaboration
UPM Raflatac is partnering with Highlands to boost the sales of UPM Raflatac Office Products in the UK. Highlands aims to support the growth of UPM’s sticky notes business under the brands inFO Notes and UPM Notes.
Highlands, an international sales, marketing and e-commerce agency, is said to bring market-specific experience and a sales network for office products to the partnership.
UPM offers a growing range of plastic-free sticky notes under UPM Notes. “UPM Notes are packaged in innovative paper wrapping, which provides a more sustainable alternative to the standard plastic packaging of sticky notes while being more than 80% lighter than cardboard packaging,” a UPM spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“Both the UPM Notes and their packaging have been certified as recyclable by PTS (tested according to the ‘Cepi Recyclability Laboratory Test Method V2’) and can be disposed of in the paper bin.”
“UPM Notes products use a water-based microsphere adhesive with double the adhesion compared to standard sticky notes. The solvent-free adhesive also uses less energy and resources during manufacturing,” adds the spokesperson.
While the partnership between UPM and Highlands covers the office products business, the spokesperson says that UPM offers various sustainable label solutions.
“These include both film and paper labels for different end-uses and packaging materials. The label in our UPM Notes is also made with our own label materials.”
Expanding UK presence
UPM is one of the world’s largest sticky note manufacturers with 30 years of business experience. The company offers various products, such as sticky notes, cubes and page markers under the brand inFO Notes and a growing range of plastic-free sticky notes under UPM Notes.
“We are thrilled to partner with UPM to expand its presence in the UK office products market. With their high-quality sticky notes and the immense potential in this market, we’re confident that Highlands’ expertise and resources will help drive their growth ambitions,” says Gordon Christiansen, a partner at Highlands.
The partnership between UPM and Highlands officially began January 1.
“The UK market offers great potential for our sticky notes business. We are excited to partner with a well-connected and experienced organization like Highlands to drive growth from these market opportunities,” says Ville Pollari, director for Industrials & Office Products at UPM Raflatac.