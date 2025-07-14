UAE trials EPR for circular packaging economy and waste reduction
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a pilot EPR project that mandates producers take responsibility for disposing of their packaging waste.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tadweer Group, the producer responsibility organization that will manage the UAE’s EPR data collection and coordinate with players across the scheme.
Packaging Insights speaks to Mark Siddorn, strategic planning and business performance director at Tadweer Group, about the company’s involvement in EPR and expectations of the pilot scheme.
“Tadweer Group is helping to unlock the value of waste in the UAE by laying the groundwork for a circular economy under EPR.”
In the pilot, Tadweer Group aims to deliver take-back operations, manage data collection, assess system costs, and coordinate with producers, recyclers, and other stakeholders.
“This will enable a seamless transition to a fully functioning EPR system once regulations are in place, ensuring that valuable materials are captured, recycled, and returned to the economy,” says Siddorn.
Taking responsibility
Under EPR, producers will take responsibility for the full lifecycle of their packaging. Siddorn explains that this includes everything from designing packaging for reduced environmental impact to financing the collection and recycling of products.
The memorandum outlines that the pilot EPR will target packaging, electrical equipment, and batteries.
“During the pilot, management costs for collection and recycling will be established, providing clarity on financing requirements for producers while ensuring materials are collected and recycled efficiently,” says Siddorn.
From waste to opportunity
According to Siddorn, implementing an EPR in the UAE involves particular challenges. Low consumer awareness could disrupt effective waste sorting and sustainable consumption practices.
“Additionally, there may be gaps in waste treatment infrastructure, which will be addressed over time through investments that will build capacity and unlock the economic value of recyclables.”
He suggests that EPR regulations will create a clear framework to support existing recycling structures in the UAE, adding that “there is often limited awareness of the potential value in waste streams and the role a structured system can play in turning waste into economic opportunity.”
The rise of EPR
In the lead up to the pilot EPR, Siddorn highlights that Tadweer Group has engaged manufacturers, importers, municipalities, and recyclers through bilateral and collective sessions to gather data and build capacity.
He concludes: “Stakeholder input has been essential in shaping an EPR framework that is practical, effective, and adapted to the UAE’s needs, ensuring the system is ready to capture the economic and environmental benefits of a circular economy.”
EPR legislation is increasing worldwide. Recently, Kenya, the UK, and California, US, have passed or are in the final stages of enacting the law.
However, the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation recently announced it will not proceed with its proposed EPR fee model in the 2027 fiscal year, following stakeholder demand for greater regulatory certainty.